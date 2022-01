BTC/USD – Daily Chart. The BTC/USD daily chart shows that the crypto business economy lowers, trading at a $37,500 psychological level. In the recent past sessions, the price was trading between $40,000 and $45,000. Yesterday’s activities ended with the formation of a bearish candlestick that eventually plunged the business transactions into a more visible lower-trading zone, as depicted on the chart. The 14-day SMA indicator bends southward underneath the 50-day SMA indicator above variant candlesticks. The Stochastic Oscillators have briefly dipped into the oversold region, pointing toward the southbound within. The impact of the downward forces is on the crypto trading activities.

