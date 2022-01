High-profile Fifa 22 players have had their Ultimate Team accounts stolen by hackers, EA has said.The attackers were able to steal their accounts using “threats and other ‘social engineering’ methods” that targeted EA’s customer service team, it said, allowing them to get access to the digital goods that were stored inside.Those digital goods have included thousands of pounds worth of digital currency, according to those who have been affected.The attacks targeted Ultimate Team “traders”, who work to swap the valuable cards that are at the centre of the game mode and use them to generate the coins that work as currency within...

FIFA ・ 14 DAYS AGO