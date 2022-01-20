Lackawanna College Petroleum and Natural Gas Program Director Receives National Recognition

While sustainability has become an increasing focus of the broader footwear industry, REI Co-op has long made it a pillar of its business. “Climate is the organizing ethos of all the work we do when we think about sustainability,” REI Co-op director of sustainability Matt Thurston told FN. “Within our corporate strategy, we think strategically across the enterprise to incorporate climate considerations into every aspect of the co-op’s work within our own four walls and beyond.” It’s so important to REI that in September 2019, CEO and president Eric Artz sent a letter to employees that was later shared publicly, declaring climate...

ECONOMY ・ 17 HOURS AGO