Scranton, PA

Lackawanna College Petroleum and Natural Gas Program Director Receives National Recognition

 5 days ago

Sue Gumble, Program Director of the Lackawanna College School of Petroleum and Natural Gas (PNG), was nationally recognized on Jan.14 by the American Petroleum Institute (API). The API represents all...

