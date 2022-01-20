Lackawanna College Petroleum and Natural Gas Program Director Receives National Recognition

- 2020 employee engagement score: 84.2 (22% higher than government-wide score)
- 2019 employee engagement score: 75.7
- One-year score change: +8.5
- Agency workforce size: midsize
The National Science Foundation promotes scientific progress and provides funding for research at colleges and universities. While it employs scientists and engineers, the agency also consists of program administrators, directors, public affairs and communications professionals, and business operations experts. As a workplace, the National Science Foundation’s strengths include support for work-life programs and high standards of integrity, according to a 2019 employee survey.
