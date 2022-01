Canada’s CPI rose to a 4.8% pace in December from the 4.7% growth rate in November. CPI fell 0.1% after the 0.2% gain in November. The average of the BoC’s three core CPI measures was 2.9% in December, up from 2.8% in November. The important Trimmed CPI annualised reading rose to 3.7% from expectations of a “no change” reading at 3.4%. Prices rose in all eight major components on a year-over-year basis in December. Transportation and shelter prices contributed the most to the increase in the CPI. Year over year, prices for services (+3.4%) rose at a faster pace in December compared with November (+2.9%). Prices for goods (+6.8%) grew at a slightly slower pace than in November (+6.9%), moderating the price growth in the CPI. Gasoline prices rose to a lesser extent in December (+33.3%) than in November (+43.6%), contributing to the slowdown in goods prices.

