Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell on Friday issued an Order Declaring a Local State of Disaster for Williamson County. The Order prohibits outdoor burning in all of the unincorporated areas of Williamson County and smoking in and/or on Williamson County parks, preserves and trails due to dry vegetation, wind and imminent threat of severe damage. The order is in effect for a period not to exceed seven days and can be lifted by the County Judge if conditions improve.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO