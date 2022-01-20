ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Neighbor from hell’ builds 3-foot-tall wooden fence along shared driveway

By Joe Kelley
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
Neighbor fences off shared driveway

This sounds like a high-tension relationship.

Chris and Millie Adams who live in England say their next-door neighbor Matthew Carter has made life a “living nightmare” after he built a three-foot-tall fence along their shared driveway that prevents them from opening their car doors or putting out their garbage.

Tensions have gotten so high that the police have been called following failed attempts at peace talks.

The argument has gone on for nearly a year, and the Adams couple claims it has impacted their mental health and made them want to stay indoors.

The town says it is investigating the case.

