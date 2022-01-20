Jeff Goldblum Makes A Birthday Cake With Brad

When putting on a show, fashion brands can't really get away with the bare minimum anymore. Not really. Heaven forbid sending down a few models in good clothes to some techno from a COOL DJ. That'd be far too pedestrian. There's reason to go big, too. After fashion week was placed on ice by the pandemic (epidemic? Eternal plague?), the usual pundits and pretty faces were starved of their biggest and best opportunity to hobnob and Instagloat. So, despite digital shows that were, actually, very good, all things considered, and much lower in CO2 emissions, fashion week had to come back with a bang. And bang it did at Prada, who closed Milan Fashion Week and its autumn/winter 2023 collection with an appearance by Jeff Goldblum.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 7 DAYS AGO