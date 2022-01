Dole has issued a voluntary recall on iceberg lettuce products in North Dakota. If you purchased any Dole iceberg lettuce (or food items containing Dole iceberg lettuce) on your most recent grocery store trip, you may want to take it back to the store and get your money back. Why? Because Dole may have sent out some batches of lettuce and other vegetables that can get you very sick. The United States Food & Drug Administration has notified the public that many states have been affected by the vegetable recall.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 14 DAYS AGO