Taylor Jenkins likes to use the word activity. When the Memphis Grizzlies' performances match this word, they're usually at their best. Activity leads to disruption and havoc — something the Grizzlies' defense has thrived on since catapulting near the top of the Western Conference standings. It's one way the Grizzlies (31-16) have taken advantage of having the second youngest roster in the NBA. ...

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO