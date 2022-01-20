ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beijing Olympics will showcase hockey’s next generation

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConnor McDavid, Auston Matthews and Nathan MacKinnon will not get to play at the Olympics for the first time since the NHL...

CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Snatches Fan’s Phone, Records Hilarious Message Before Bruins-Capitals Game

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is a man of the people — and one funny guy. The Bruins forward had some fun with a Boston fan ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Capitals, in a way that only Brad Marchand could. As he made his way off the ice following pregame warmups, Marchand started giving out his usual high-fives and fist bumps to the fans there to greet him. One young fan was recording it on his phone, which is when Marchand decided to have his fun. He snagged the phone as he walked through the tunnel and recorded a rather...
KREX

Avalanche continue hot streak by beating Kings 4-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Playing the second game of a back-to-back set, the Colorado Avalanche looked tired. They weren’t able to bombard the Los Angeles Kings with their typical offensive brilliance, finding themselves on the wrong side of a 14-shot disparity. And they still won. Kiefer Sherwood scored his first goal in nearly three years, […]
CBS Boston

Bruins Upset With ‘Cheap Hit’ That Knocked Brad Marchand Out Of Win Over Capitals

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins earned a spirited 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night, but it may have come at a cost. Brad Marchand had to leave the game in the second period after taking a hit from behind by Washington’s Garnet Hathaway, which head coach Bruce Cassidy called a “cheap hit.” Marchand suffered an upper-body injury on the play, which occurred a little more than halfway through the second period. The Bruins winger went into the corner to play the puck, and Hathaway lined him up and delivered a crushing blow right between the numbers, sending Marchand...
KTVZ

Grant’s 2 goals lead Anaheim Ducks’ 5-1 rout of Tampa Bay

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Derek Grant scored two goals, John Gibson made 32 saves and the Anaheim Ducks emphatically snapped a four-game losing streak with a 5-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Kevin Shattenkirk and Vinni Lettieri had a goal and an assist apiece, and Nicolas Deslauriers added a short-handed, empty-net goal. Ross Colton scored and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 30 shots for the Lightning, whose four-game winning streak ended in these teams’ first meeting since Jan. 31, 2020. Tampa Bay’s Corey Perry got several standing ovations in his first game in Anaheim since the Ducks bought out his contract in 2019. The 2011 NHL MVP spent his first 14 seasons in Orange County.
KTVZ

Pastrnak’s power-play goal lifts Bruins over Jets, 3-2

BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak scored a tiebreaking power-play goal early in the third period to give the surging Boston Bruins a 3-2 win over the travel-weary Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. Charlie Coyle and Oskar Steen also scored for Boston, which is 10-2 since New Year’s Day. Tuukka Rask made 21 saves for Boston. Andrew Copp and Jansen Harkins each had a goal for the Jets, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 29 shots. Boston’s leading scorer, Brad Marchand, surprisingly returned to the lineup Saturday after leaving Thursday’s game with an apparent right shoulder injury.
NBC Sports

Russia names Olympic men’s hockey roster going for repeat gold in Beijing

Russia’s Olympic men’s hockey team, favored for repeat gold in the NHL’s absence, is again wholly KHL players, including seven returnees from the 2018 champion team. Coached by three-time Olympic forward Alexei Zhamnov, Russia was the biggest beneficiary from the NHL’s withdrawal in late December. It...
