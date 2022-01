The City of Wheat Ridge is recruiting residents wanting to participate in their government as volunteers on the city’s Boards and Commissions. Generally, applicants must live in the district for which they are applying except for At-Large positions, and sometimes exceptions are made. Apply online or pick up an application at City Hall and submit to the City Clerk’s office at 7500 W. 29th Ave. Applications are due on Feb. 11, 2022, by 5 p.m. Learn more and find the best fit for your interests and expertise. List of Boards and Commission openings.

WHEAT RIDGE, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO