Hollyoaks - E4 Daily - 20 January

Staying sober while surrounded by others who drink is no easy feat, and Single Drunk Female’s central character learned that firsthand in Thursday’s double-episode premiere.
The Freeform comedy follows Sam Fink (played by Sofia Black-D’Elia), a twentysomething alcoholic whose embarrassingly public breakdown within the series’ first few minutes marked a new low. She was fired from her job for showing up drunk, was sentenced to rehab and community service after accidentally hitting her former boss in the eye with a phone, and moved back in with her overbearing mother Carol (Ally Sheedy).
After a 30-day stint in rehab, Sam began her sobriety...
