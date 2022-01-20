ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Hollyoaks - E4 Daily - 20 January

By ScottishWoody Posts:
digitalspy.com
 3 days ago

He runs across the new titles too. Not convinced about Ethan being the one who ran Warren down I just think he used that as a scare tatic to use against Ste. I'm enjoying Ste and Sienna scenes they should of paired these two up years ago. Maxine annoyed me tonight...

forums.digitalspy.com

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks star reacts to shock death in stunt episode

Hollyoaks spoilers follow from Tuesday's E4 first look episode (January 11), which some readers may prefer to avoid. Hollyoaks has aired a tragic death scene for a fan favourite in the hour-long explosion episode. Sylver McQueen lost his life after being cruelly left to die by his 10-year-old stepson Bobby...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Should Hollyoaks Favourites return?

100% - I would personally drop Friday's C4 episode and bring back Hollyoaks Favourites. I quite miss seeing old episodes of the show each week. Not fussed and never watched them, it is a totally different show it feels. I would love for it to return. At one point I...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

EASTENDERS WTF!!!!

Not since the days of the Dead baby swap and Birkwoods reign of terror writing and stories have I ever seen Eastenders in such a state!!!!!. Honestly, is it going to take a mass exodus off actors/actresses and even MORE loss of viewers to make them think WTF are we doing to this once great show.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star
digitalspy.com

Eastenders not as good as it was at Christmas

I thought it was really good at Christmas but it has kind of slowed down a bit. I thought it was. Well it was lot better than it was during the whole year. I stopped watching back in October and returned for the Christmas episode, it was awful and I haven't been back since. So I don't know, can it be worse if it was already at rock bottom?
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Stacey vs. Janine

I love the fact that even 12 years later, these two are still at each other’s throats from time to time. It’s so much more realistic than what I saw some fans wishing them to become friends when Janine’s returned was announced. Who’s team are you on?
TV SHOWS
digitalspy.com

HO E4 - Wednesday 12 January

Couldn’t see a thread. Good evening all. That bump on Marnie’s head is looking very bruised. She’s so going to perish isn’t she?. Couldn’t see a thread. Good evening all. That bump on Marnie’s head is looking very bruised. She’s so going to perish isn’t...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

CS - Beth/Kirk - Is There Any Point?

Scriptwriters seem to have forgotten they exist. Obviously, Beth had a part in Sinead's death, but nothing since, and Kirk's biggest storyline in recent times was dressing up as Buzzer. Would anyone miss them if they were written out?. Kirk is a nice background character but his lifestyle in real...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
digitalspy.com

Kim Medcalf

Watching a TV show at the moment called Collateral on Netflix which features Kim Medcalf, she is a decent Actress but hasn't worked much in the past Ten years. This was her last TV credit filmed in 2018. Loved Kim as Sam so much better than Daniella in acting and...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Celebs go dating 2022 - E4

Https://planetradio.co.uk/hits-radio/entertainment/television/celebs-go-dating-line-up-2022/. Shall give it a go as ever. Not sure why nightmare Nikita has been rewarded with a place on this after her awful behaviour on MAFS. Posts: 10,286. Forum Member. ✭✭. 14/01/22 - 15:52 #4. AtlasStones wrote: ». Shall give it a go as ever. Not sure why nightmare...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

EE - which character has Jon Sen most ruined?

Which character has the soon to exit Jon Sen caused most damage to during the show in the last few years? Can only put nine options, so sorry!. He ruined all of them apart from Jay, but if I had to pick one, then I'd probably say Peter. Can the...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

CS Episodes Discussion. 19.01.2022. Suspicion. 7:30 and 8:30

Good evening fellow Corrie diehards, and welcome to tonight's discussion. Here are the spoilers from DS. A reporter comes to do a story on Joseph's disappearance. Bernie is humiliated when Dev quickly sets the reporter straight when she refers to Dev as Bernie's partner. Meanwhile, Sally calls at Number 13...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Emergency’ Helmer Carey Williams on Riding Comedy-Drama Line and Exploring Black Masculinity

Carey Williams (“R#J”) hits Sundance with “Emergency,” the feature he and screenwriter KD Dávila developed from their darkly comic short, also titled “Emergency.” The film follows straight-A student Kunle (Donald Elise Watkins) and his best friend Sean (R.J. Cyler) as they set to have an epic night of partying, with the goal of being the first Black students to complete their school’s legendary fraternity party tour. But when they discover a white girl passed out in their living room, their plans change: What happens if they call 911? Will they be believed? Arrested? Should they leave her on the sidewalks? Take...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

The Masked Singer UK 2022 - Episode 5: Last 8 - January 22 - 7pm - ITV1

The episode most look forward to is finally upon us as group A and B are dropped, and all remaining acts perform in one night. You know the drill now, as in spoilers for those who are catching up. Performing tonight. Robobunny. Firework. Traffic Cone. Rockhopper. Panda. Poodle. Mushroom. Doughnuts.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Time to axe Chaz ED

Chaz used to be one of my favourite characters in Emmerdale, especially in The King era. Now I find myself sick of hearing her whining voice, the character is as interesting as a piece of wood and don’t get me started about the Dingle code because that’s really boring the sh!t out of me.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Do you miss the days of Phil Grant and Johnny Allen

Anybody remember Get Johnny week when Phil and Grant teamed up to go after Johnny. I thought at the time this was Eastenders when the show was great. be able to see it again soon when the Drama repeats catch up!. Posts: 1,112. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 19/01/22 - 23:54...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Trigger Point star Vicky McClure addresses Line of Duty comparisons

Vicky McClure has addressed comparisons between the new series Trigger Point and Line of Duty.The actor is known for playing DI Kate Fleming in the hit BBC police drama, and stars in Trigger Point as bomb disposal officer Lana Washington.Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio also serves as a producer on the new series, which debuts tonight – prompting a lot of comparisons between the two shows.Speaking to The Scotsman, McClure played down the importance of the comparisons, saying: “I’m not [concerned about them]. This is what actors do. I’ve sort of fallen into this genre in Line of...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

EastEnders 21.1.22 – The Wrong End of the Mick @ 8:30PM

BBC One – 20:30. Mick agrees to go along with Janine's request, as long as nobody else ever finds out about it. When Jay finds out that Mick is helping Janine, he publicly berates him at The Vic. Jay accuses Mick of having an affair and also highlights Janine's past.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Single Drunk Female Recap: A Hot Mess — Plus, Grade the Premiere

Staying sober while surrounded by others who drink is no easy feat, and Single Drunk Female’s central character learned that firsthand in Thursday’s double-episode premiere. The Freeform comedy follows Sam Fink (played by Sofia Black-D’Elia), a twentysomething alcoholic whose embarrassingly public breakdown within the series’ first few minutes marked a new low. She was fired from her job for showing up drunk, was sentenced to rehab and community service after accidentally hitting her former boss in the eye with a phone, and moved back in with her overbearing mother Carol (Ally Sheedy). After a 30-day stint in rehab, Sam began her sobriety...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy