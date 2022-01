Successful sports teams require coaches, players, and support staff who work together towards a common goal. If some team members feel excluded, they may not fulfill their potential and contribute to the common goal. This exclusion can be perceived or real: the person does not know if they are being deliberately excluded or not. The emotion felt is the same. Coaches, players, and other staff may have good intentions but unwittingly do things that create cliques. This article shall give some ideas on how to reduce the chance of that happening.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO