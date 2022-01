Some schools around Kansas closed extra days around the Martin Luther King holiday on Monday to allow for rest and recoperation from COVID virus illnesses. Others opted to keep the schedule running as smoothly as possible around testing, masking and stay-at-home mandates for those who contract the disease or are close to someone sick. In the three-county area of Stafford, Pratt and Kiowa County, numbers are going up and down faster than most entities can keep track of them. With that in mind, a reminder from the KSHSAA website about the best ways to deal with the COVID pandemic in the new year is timely.

KIOWA COUNTY, KS ・ 5 DAYS AGO