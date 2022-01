(Atlantic) The Atlantic Parks and Recreation Board heard from the Quality of Life Committee regarding the community improvement study. Dave Chase, Quality of Life Committee Member, told the Board that a lot of work was put into identifying priorities and two of the top three priorities are a splash pad and the pool – either renovation or rebuild. He said they need an expert opinion on how they go about putting price tags on those high priorities and then develop a plan to pay for them.

ATLANTIC, IA ・ 7 DAYS AGO