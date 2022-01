Cryptocurrency prices keep tumbling, with the market down 11% in 24 hours. Bitcoin hit a six-month low, while Ethereum and Solana are at four-month lows. The bleeding hasn’t stopped: following a sizable drop in cryptocurrency prices on Thursday that only worsened as the day went on, the market is sinking even deeper into the red today. And top coins are hitting their lowest prices in months.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO