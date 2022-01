Kelly Ripa revealed one way she cares for her skin while the cameras were rolling, and fans are loving that she's keeping it real. Last week, The Live with Kelly and Ryan star was seen using blotting paper on her face during the show after thinking her face looked too shiny on camera. As Kelly blotted her face, viewers at home were able to see the oil being absorbed. "I'm noticing on the feed here that my face looks extra glisten-y and so I thought I would just de-glisten. Too much face oil," Kelly told her costar Ryan Seacrest.

