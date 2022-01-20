ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

Development of a lithium-air battery with an energy density over 500 wh/kg

Science Daily
 5 days ago

NIMS and Softbank Corp. have developed a lithium-air battery with an energy density over 500Wh/kg -- significantly higher than currently lithium ion batteries. The research team then confirmed that this battery can be charged and discharged at room temperature. In addition, the team found that the battery developed by the team...

www.sciencedaily.com

Business Wire

Arrow Electronics and Appletec Sign Agreement for Supply of Compact Camera Modules for Embedded Applications

CENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arrow Electronics Inc. has signed an agreement with Israeli company Appletec under which Appletec will produce a range of compact camera modules (CCMs) exclusively for Arrow. The CCMs are intended for developers who want to add an embedded vision capability to products used in sectors including industrial, medical,...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Panasonic to invest millions in Tesla battery that’s five-times stronger and coming in 2023

Panasonic will be investing 80 billion yen ($705 million) to produce new batteries for Tesla in the next year.A report from Nikkei Asia suggests that the new lithium-ion batteries are being made primarily for the electric car company, and previous reports have suggested that they will increase the range of the cars up to five times more – as well as making them cheaper.In a statement, Panasonic told Reuters that it was "studying various options for mass production, including a test production line we are establishing this business year. We don’t, however, have anything to announce at this time."The company...
BUSINESS
gsabusiness.com

Lithuanian lithium battery company comes to Greenville

a battery management system manufacturing company that serves the lithium-ion industry has moved its first U.S. office to Greenville’s Merovan Center. The sales and customer support center at 1200 Woodruff Road, Suite A3 will be used to market the company’s services to battery pack assemblers, OEMs and integrators around the world.
GREENVILLE, SC
adafruit.com

Preventing Degradation in Li-air Batteries

Lithium–air batteries operate by electron transfer from a high-surface-area cathode to oxygen gas during discharge, generating lithium peroxide deposits, the crucial storage material for this class of batteries. Lithium superoxide, formed during charging and discharging, is too unstable and short-lived at room temperature for scientists to reliably study; thus, being able to generate and stabilize this crucial intermediate is an important step toward developing a viable lithium-air battery.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
US News and World Report

Factbox-World Faces Shortage of Lithium for Electric Vehicle Batteries

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Lithium is in hot demand due to rapidly growing production of electric vehicles that use lithium-ion batteries, but there is a global supply shortage of the metal, with western countries racing to bring on new mines to compete with China. The Serbian government on Thursday cancelled licenses...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Houston Chronicle

Phillips 66 partnership to accelerate lithium-ion battery production

Phillips 66 is working with Australia-based Novonix Limited to advance the production of lithium-ion batteries in North America. The Houston refiner, which acquired a 16 percent stake in Novonix in September, inked an agreement with the battery equipment and service provider to commercialize graphite anode materials to improve lithium-ion battery performance, lower costs and environmental impact. The agreement, which will leverage Phillips 66’s research and development capabilities, will support Novonix’s plans to scale up production and develop new battery technologies, particularly for the power storage applications.
HOUSTON, TX
Science Daily

New efficiency record for solar cell technology

A team of researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS) has set a new record in the power conversion efficiency of solar cells made using perovskite and organic materials. This technological breakthrough paves the way for flexible, light-weight, low cost and ultra-thin photovoltaic cells which are ideal for powering vehicles, boats, blinds and other applications.
ECONOMY
Science Daily

New neutron-based method helps keep underwater pipelines open

Technical University of Munich (TUM) Industry and private consumers alike depend on oil and gas pipelines that stretch thousands of kilometers underwater. It is not uncommon for these pipelines to become clogged with deposits. Until now, there have been few means of identifying the formation of plugs in-situ and non-destructively. Measurements at the Research Neutron Source Heinz Maier-Leibnitz (FRM II) at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) now show that neutrons may provide the solution of choice.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Science Daily

Harnessing noise in optical computing for AI

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are currently affecting our lives in many small but impactful ways. For example, AI and machine learning applications recommend entertainment we might enjoy through streaming services such as Netflix and Spotify. In the near future, it's predicted that these technologies will have an even larger...
SOFTWARE
Science Daily

How robots learn to hike

ETH Zurich researchers led by Marco Hutter have developed a new control approach that enables a legged robot, called ANYmal, to move quickly and robustly over difficult terrain. Thanks to machine learning, the robot can combine its visual perception of the environment with its sense of touch for the first time.
ENGINEERING
ZDNet

Hyundai taps IonQ to power quantum-based research into lithium car batteries

Hyundai Motor Company has commissioned trapped ion quantum computing specialist IonQ to advance its research into way to improve the battery technology for electric vehicles. Under the terms of the agreement, IonQ and Hyundai will jointly explore "new variational quantum eigensolver (VQE) algorithms to study lithium compounds and their chemical reactions involved in battery chemistry." This research will simulate the chemical reactions that are expected to occur within proposed battery designs to help the companies rapidly iterate without having to build physical prototypes of proposed designs.
ECONOMY
electricvehiclesresearch.com

Upcoming Webinar on Next Generation Batteries and Beyond Lithium

Webinar Title: Next Generation Batteries and Beyond Lithium - What's Happening in Battery Technology?. Presenter: Dr Alex Holland, Senior Technology Analyst - IDTechEx. The current iteration of Li-ion batteries are starting to reach their performance limits. As such, a host of next generation technologies are under development to continue the historic improvements to cost and performance. Silicon and lithium-metal anodes, high-voltage cathodes and solid-state electrolytes hold great promise but beyond materials, various cell designs, such as those that incorporate structured electrodes or 3D current collectors, can also play a role in continuing the improvement of battery technology.
ENGINEERING
ExecutiveBiz

Lyten Secures DOD Award to Boost Lithium-Sulfur Battery Production

The Department of Defense has awarded Lyten a contract to boost the production capacity of the company’s LytCell lithium-sulfur batteries. Lyten said Tuesday it will use the multi-million award to increase the yearly production count of battery cells at a pilot facility under construction in San Jose, California. DOD...
SAN JOSE, CA
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Lithium Ion Battery Cells Market 2022 Emerging Trend, Top Companies, Industry Demand, Business Review and Regional Analysis by 2031 || FuelCell Energy, Ceramic Fuel Cells, Plug Power

The Lithium Ion Battery Cells Market report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.
MARKETS
Science Daily

Smarter catalysts through 'induced activation'

The science of catalysis -- the acceleration of a chemical reaction -- is perhaps not the most recognizable branch of study, but it is absolutely embedded into the fabric of modern society. The development and production of fuels, chemicals, pharmaceuticals and other goods depend on catalysis. Catalysis plays a critical...
CHEMISTRY
electricvehiclesresearch.com

1,000-Cycle Lithium-Sulfur Battery Could Quintuple EV Ranges

A new biologically inspired battery membrane has enabled a battery with five times the capacity of the industry-standard lithium ion design to run for the thousand-plus cycles needed to power an electric car. A network of aramid nanofibers, recycled from Kevlar, can enable lithium-sulfur batteries to overcome their Achilles heel...
ENGINEERING
Science Daily

Unexpected energy storage capability where water meets metal surfaces

Although interfaces between metals and water are the local areas where crucial processes of energy technologies such as water splitting occur, comparably little is known about their structure and changes during such processes. For more than 100 years, the scientific description of such interfaces has been based on the model of the so-called electrochemical double layer. It states that charge carriers in an aqueous solution are increasingly arranged in the boundary region to the metal, to compensate for excess electrical charges on the metal side. In the process, the opposing charges are separated by water molecules. Similar to a standard plate capacitor, this nanoscopic charge separation in the interface allows energy to be stored and released later. Processes in which the molecular structure of the electrochemical double layer changes are relevant to many green technologies, such as supercapacitors and fuel cells.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pennbizreport.com

PPG, German company partner to develop lithium ion battery cells for automotive

PPG recently partnered with Cellforce Group, a German company that develops and produces high-performance lithium-ion pouch cells for special automotive applications, to develop sustainable battery cell solutions for the electric vehicle and mobility segment. PPG will supply the company with cathode binder systems that are N-Methylpyrrolidone (NMP) solvent free. The...
BUSINESS
Science Daily

Decarbonization tech instantly converts co2 to solid carbon

Australian researchers have developed a smart and super-efficient new way of capturing carbon dioxide and converting it to solid carbon, to help advance the decarbonisation of heavy industries. The carbon dioxide utilisation technology from researchers at RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia, is designed to be smoothly integrated into existing industrial...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

