MLB nixes Sister City Plan for Tampa Bay Rays, Montreal

The Chicago Fire kick off their new season in a little more than a month with plenty of work to be done if they hope to reach the Major League Soccer playoffs for the first time since 2017. But one of those needs might have been addressed. The Fire on Saturday acquired Polish striker Kacper Przybyłko from the Philadelphia Union for $1.15 million in allocation money split over two years. ...

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO