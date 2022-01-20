ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB nixes Sister City Plan for Tampa Bay Rays, Montreal

Washington Examiner

Tampa Bay Rays two-city proposal was always a bad idea

The Tampa Bay Rays will not be a two-city team. On Thursday, Major League Baseball rejected the team's ridiculous "sister city" concept. The Rays wanted to have two homes: one in Florida, presumably in Tampa, and another in Montreal. That's because the Rays play in a converted hockey rink, Tropicana Field, in St. Petersburg, Florida, and their lease expires in 2027.
