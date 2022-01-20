Transit Services to End Early on Friday, Snow Routes in Effect Saturday

NORFOLK – In anticipation of significant snowfall this weekend, Hampton Roads Transit advised its customers on Thursday that starting Friday the first scheduled trip after 6 p.m. on all local routes will be the last trip of the evening.

This means that regular local bus service will begin to wind down earlier than normal as forecasted snow begins to fall. Customers are urged to plan and not wait for later buses if they normally take them.

Transit service is subject to change based on storm intensity. Customers should expect delays.

On Friday, the last westbound light train departs Newtown at 6:05 p.m. and arrives at Ft Norfolk/EVMC at 6:31 p.m. The last eastbound train departs Ft. Norfolk/EVMC at 6:11 p.m. and arrives at Newtown Road at 6:37 p.m.

The last boarding on the Elizabeth River Ferry will leave High Street at 6:35 p.m. on Friday.

On Saturday, the agency will then implement its Snow Routes service plan as another round of snow – this time heavier than the first – is expected to significantly slow traffic and transit services throughout Hampton Roads. Only 23 routes will operate – out of the normal 73 - and all will be on a one-hour service frequency.

The following Southside local Snow Routes will be in service: 1, 2, 3, 6, 8, 12, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 23, 45, 47, 57, 202, and 212. The following Peninsula Snow Routes will be in service: 101, 106, 112, 114 and 213. All local bus service hours will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

When Snow Routes are in effect, some regularly serviced transit locations are not used. For more information on this, visit gohrt.com.

All MAX and Peninsula Commuter Routes do not operate when Snow Routes are in effect. The Limited Stop Commuter Service Route 961 will operate. Paratransit services will discontinue starting Saturday until the resumption of regular service, currently anticipated for Monday.

Light rail trains during Snow Route service will operate every 30 minutes between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. No Sunday service will be provided. Empty sweeper trains may be seen during off hours. They will be used to keep overhead lines free of ice and tracks free of snow.

In accordance with the Snow Plan, no regular bus service will be scheduled for Sunday. Paratransit services also will be suspended until the resumption of regular service, currently anticipated for Monday, Jan. 24.

Ferry service will be available on Saturday but there will be no service on Sunday. As with all transit services, ferry activity can change with worsening weather. If winds exceed 40 knots, or if the U.S. Coast Guard shuts the port, ferry service will suspend.

For more information on transit services during Snow Routes, visit gohrt.com