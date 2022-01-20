SN’s Mike Asti on ESPN 105.9: Ben Roethlisberger’s Legacy, Next Steelers Quarterback

When the Dallas Cowboys lost their playoff game to the 49’ers 23-17 in dramatic Cowboys fashion, there was some sad and pissed off fans…. Ok, there was a lot of them…. I mean we saw a ton of fights break out during and after the game, fans were caught on TV balling their eyes out to yet another first round playoff exit, and some fans were even throwing stuff at the refs and their own players.

