SN’s Mike Asti on ESPN 105.9: Ben Roethlisberger’s Legacy, Next Steelers Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have a quarterback competition on their hands for the first time in nearly two decades, and head coach Mike Tomlin expects former Ohio State signal-caller Dwayne Haskins to battle Mason Rudolph this offseason for the right to be Ben Roethlisberger’s immediate successor. “Both guys have...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have cut a veteran running back to open up a roster spot ahead of Sunday’s Divisional Round game. The Bucs advanced to the Divisional Round this weekend by beating the Eagles last Sunday afternoon. Now, they have a date with the Los Angeles Rams, who may have had the most dominant playoff performance of the Wild Card round.
On Friday night, five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning had the best college football coach in the country – and his top assistants – at his high school basketball game. Manning, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, is also a star on the hardwood. Alabama coach...
Mike Vrabel refused to throw his quarterback under the bus following the Tennessee Titans’ embarrassing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday afternoon. Ryan Tannehill, the 33-year-old veteran, was awful in the Titans’ 19-16 loss to the Bengals. He threw three picks during the outing, two of which led to field goals by Cincinnati.
Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes will square off for the second straight postseason, as the Bills and Chiefs are set to kickoff this Sunday night. Last year, the Chiefs defeated the Bills in the AFC Championship. Mahomes had 325 passing yards and three touchdowns in that game. The Bills avenged...
Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler has officially announced his retirement. As such, that means the Steelers will be looking out of the organization to potentially fill the void. However, as has been a trend with them as well, they could very well promote within the organization. So, who are some candidates the Steelers could look at for their defensive coordinator opening?
Former Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown just couldn’t help himself after his former team lost an absolute heartbreaker on Sunday. While Tampa Bay fans still were freshly mourning their season being over after a 30–27 loss to the Rams in the divisional round, Brown posted a meme on Twitter. And he reminded everyone of his own dramatic exit from the season.
When the Dallas Cowboys lost their playoff game to the 49’ers 23-17 in dramatic Cowboys fashion, there was some sad and pissed off fans…. Ok, there was a lot of them…. I mean we saw a ton of fights break out during and after the game, fans were caught on TV balling their eyes out to yet another first round playoff exit, and some fans were even throwing stuff at the refs and their own players.
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills, 42-36, in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening. The game was a wild one, with several lead changes in the game’s final two minutes. Ultimately, the Chiefs were able to force overtime, before scoring the game-winning touchdown on a pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce.
A former National Football League player who spent time with the Dallas Cowboys was reportedly found dead in prison earlier this month. Junior Siavii, 43, was reportedly found dead at the federal prison in Leavenworth. The former Dallas Cowboys player was reportedly found unresponsive inside of his cell. He was...
Tom Brady was called for unsportsmanlike conduct during this afternoon’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the first such penalty of his NFL career. On the play, Brady thought he was the victim of an illegal helmet-to-helmet hit. When he voiced his displeasure with the no-call, referee Shawn Hochuli hit him with a 15-yard penalty.
The San Francisco 49ers pulled off an upset victory over the Green Bay Packers Saturday night to reach their second NFC championship game in three years. Niners kicker Robbie Gould capped off a nine-play, 44-yard drive with a game-winning 45-yard field. As Gould was celebrating on snowy Lambeau Field with teammates, he found quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Their embrace – and an expletive-laced message – was caught on camera.
The Ravens have fired defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale, a surprising shakeup that comes less than two weeks after the end of a disappointing season. In a statement the Ravens released Friday, coach John Harbaugh said that he and Martindale, who had one year remaining on his contract in Baltimore, had “agreed to move forward in separate directions.” “We have had a great run on ...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is getting praised for some pretty incredible sportsmanship after his team’s AFC Divisional Round playoff win on Sunday night. The Chiefs topped the Bills, 42-36, in overtime on Sunday evening. Kansas City defeated Buffalo on a game-winning touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to...
It’s never a good thing when you’re an NFL official and your name is being mentioned heavily on Twitter during a playoff game. That’s what is going on with Shawn Hochuli during this afternoon’s Rams-Bucs NFC divisional showdown. Hochuli, the son of legendary former NFL ref Ed Hochuli, has a well-deserved reputation for being quick on the trigger with throwing flags.
Comments / 0