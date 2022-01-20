ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

SN’s Mike Asti on ESPN 105.9: Ben Roethlisberger’s Legacy, Next Steelers Quarterback

By Mike Asti
steelersnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe end of the Steeler season seems to also mean the end...

steelersnow.com

The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Cutting Veteran Running Back

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have cut a veteran running back to open up a roster spot ahead of Sunday’s Divisional Round game. The Bucs advanced to the Divisional Round this weekend by beating the Eagles last Sunday afternoon. Now, they have a date with the Los Angeles Rams, who may have had the most dominant playoff performance of the Wild Card round.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Vrabel’s Comment On Ryan Tannehill Is Going Viral

Mike Vrabel refused to throw his quarterback under the bus following the Tennessee Titans’ embarrassing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday afternoon. Ryan Tannehill, the 33-year-old veteran, was awful in the Titans’ 19-16 loss to the Bengals. He threw three picks during the outing, two of which led to field goals by Cincinnati.
NFL
The Spun

Randy Moss Has Bold Comment About Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes will square off for the second straight postseason, as the Bills and Chiefs are set to kickoff this Sunday night. Last year, the Chiefs defeated the Bills in the AFC Championship. Mahomes had 325 passing yards and three touchdowns in that game. The Bills avenged...
NFL
steelersnow.com

Potential Steelers Defensive Coordinator Candidates for Mike Tomlin’s Defense

Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler has officially announced his retirement. As such, that means the Steelers will be looking out of the organization to potentially fill the void. However, as has been a trend with them as well, they could very well promote within the organization. So, who are some candidates the Steelers could look at for their defensive coordinator opening?
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Antonio Brown Reacts to Buccaneers’ Playoff Loss With Meme

Former Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown just couldn’t help himself after his former team lost an absolute heartbreaker on Sunday. While Tampa Bay fans still were freshly mourning their season being over after a 30–27 loss to the Rams in the divisional round, Brown posted a meme on Twitter. And he reminded everyone of his own dramatic exit from the season.
NFL
Whiskey Riff

Viral Sad Dallas Cowboys Fan Goes Even More Viral Because He Brought His Side Chick To The Game

When the Dallas Cowboys lost their playoff game to the 49’ers 23-17 in dramatic Cowboys fashion, there was some sad and pissed off fans…. Ok, there was a lot of them…. I mean we saw a ton of fights break out during and after the game, fans were caught on TV balling their eyes out to yet another first round playoff exit, and some fans were even throwing stuff at the refs and their own players.
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On The Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills, 42-36, in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening. The game was a wild one, with several lead changes in the game’s final two minutes. Ultimately, the Chiefs were able to force overtime, before scoring the game-winning touchdown on a pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce.
NFL
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Player Found Dead In Prison

A former National Football League player who spent time with the Dallas Cowboys was reportedly found dead in prison earlier this month. Junior Siavii, 43, was reportedly found dead at the federal prison in Leavenworth. The former Dallas Cowboys player was reportedly found unresponsive inside of his cell. He was...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Referee Reveals Why He Penalized Tom Brady

Tom Brady was called for unsportsmanlike conduct during this afternoon’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the first such penalty of his NFL career. On the play, Brady thought he was the victim of an illegal helmet-to-helmet hit. When he voiced his displeasure with the no-call, referee Shawn Hochuli hit him with a 15-yard penalty.
NFL
Fox News

Jimmy Garoppolo had expletive-laced message for Packers following upset victory

The San Francisco 49ers pulled off an upset victory over the Green Bay Packers Saturday night to reach their second NFC championship game in three years. Niners kicker Robbie Gould capped off a nine-play, 44-yard drive with a game-winning 45-yard field. As Gould was celebrating on snowy Lambeau Field with teammates, he found quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Their embrace – and an expletive-laced message – was caught on camera.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

In surprise, Ravens fire defensive coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale after disappointing season

The Ravens have fired defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale, a surprising shakeup that comes less than two weeks after the end of a disappointing season. In a statement the Ravens released Friday, coach John Harbaugh said that he and Martindale, who had one year remaining on his contract in Baltimore, had “agreed to move forward in separate directions.” “We have had a great run on ...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Patrick Mahomes Postgame Video

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is getting praised for some pretty incredible sportsmanship after his team’s AFC Divisional Round playoff win on Sunday night. The Chiefs topped the Bills, 42-36, in overtime on Sunday evening. Kansas City defeated Buffalo on a game-winning touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Officiating In Rams-Bucs Game

It’s never a good thing when you’re an NFL official and your name is being mentioned heavily on Twitter during a playoff game. That’s what is going on with Shawn Hochuli during this afternoon’s Rams-Bucs NFC divisional showdown. Hochuli, the son of legendary former NFL ref Ed Hochuli, has a well-deserved reputation for being quick on the trigger with throwing flags.
NFL

