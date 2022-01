We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. With the holidays officially over and winter in full swing, there’s no better way to bring some much-needed brightness into your home than with fresh flowers. Thankfully, UrbanStems is here with a collection of bouquets inspired by Pantone’s 2022 Color of the Year, each of which infuses Very Peri in unique and eye-catching ways to help you look forward to warmer spring days ahead.

