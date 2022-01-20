ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland's I-5 Rose Quarter project needs new environmental review

By Courtney Vaughn
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yqw4u_0drFeqQE00 Freeway caps trigger new assessment of ODOT project that will displace Harriet Tubman Middle School

The Federal Highway Administration is asking for a new environmental assessment of the Interstate 5 Rose Quarter Improvement Project.

The Oregon Department of Transportation confirmed the federal request was made after the project's design changed to allow for a freeway cover, referred to as the "Hybrid 3" design option, on recommendation from Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and the Oregon Transportation Commission.

The freeway cap is intended to create a bridge over the road that can support new buildings. ODOT heard multiple requests from the public to include the cover in its freeway project design, as a means of reconnecting the Albina neighborhood—a historically Black community that was once its own city outside of Portland—that was bisected by the I-5 freeway construction in the 1960s.

According to ODOT, the freeway cover design would make room for one-to-three-story buildings, with an option for up to six stories over the I-5 freeway and would "reunite long-separated portions of the Lower Albina neighborhood and provide opportunities for development and improved local street connections." To accommodate that, the I-5 southbound on-ramp would be relocated south of the freeway cover.

The project is now estimated to cost between $500 and $750 million, including the freeway cover.

ODOT doesn't expect the new environmental assessment to heavily impact the project's overall timeline.

The Federal Highway Administration approved an environmental assessment for the Rose Quarter project in 2020, but rescinded its finding of no significant impact when the freeway design change was presented.

"Updating the Environmental Assessment is an important step to advance the community's preferred Hybrid 3 highway cover design and is a step we anticipated and are excited to take," Megan Channell, Rose Quarter Project director, stated. "With guidance from and in partnership with the FHWA, we can still begin construction on time in 2023, creating jobs we know are important to the community and providing congestion relief that is critical to commuters and our economy."

With the new assessment comes a review of the scope of the project and its impacts.

The I-5 Rose Quarter Improvement Project will add auxiliary lanes and shoulders in an effort to improve traffic flow and safety.

Project heavily scrutinzed

The project has faced heavy scrutiny, most notably from environmental advocates and Portland Public Schools.

The current freeway has polluted nearby Harriet Tubman Middle School.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dEk7z_0drFeqQE00 The school underwent a remodel to remedy air pollution problems within the school. It reopened in 2018 with air filtration systems and air quality sensors in the building, to monitor pollution levels in the school from the nearby freeway.

Plans for the I-5 project would further encroach on the school property. Last July, the PPS school board demanded ODOT find the funds to help PPS relocate Tubman Middle School, saying the I-5 project would add to existing air quality problems the school worked hard to fix. That request was supported by Gov. Kate Brown, who agrees the school needs to be moved.

The school district is now in the process of exploring alternative sites for a new Tubman school, but the process won't come without heartache.

PPS school board member Herman Greene said many families in the neighborhood view the move as repeating Portland's history of displacing Black families for development projects.

Greene cited the initial I-5 freeway construction, the construction of the Veterans Memorial Coliseum and Legacy Emanuel Hospital.

"You have to understand the years and years and decades of trauma that community has faced and now we're coming back as a school district and saying, 'our hands are tied, we gotta do something about this,' and we do," Greene said during a Jan. 11 school board meeting. "I just want us to be crystal clear that the reason we're seeing this pushback is once again, white America is coming in and telling Black families, 'we're gonna make things better for the community, but you gotta go.'"

Environmental advocates praise new assessment

The freeway project's initial environmental assessment was the subject of a lawsuit filed in April 2021.

No More Freeways, Neighbors for Clean Air and the Eliot Neighborhood Association filed suit against the United States Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration DOT last April, saying the project violates the National Environmental Protection Act and its impacts weren't fully considered.

The I-5 Rose Quarter Improvement Project has also been the subject of several youth-organized demonstrations outside of ODOT's Portland headquarters. Youth activists say widening I-5 will only increase pollution and further threaten the climate for future generations.

"Young people have protested since April 2021 demanding a rapid decarbonization of our region's transportation systems, a full EIS for the proposed Rose Quarter Freeway Expansion, and a paradigm shift towards alternatives to freeway expansions," said Adah Crandall, an organizer with Sunrise PDX.

The Eliot Neighborhood Association is hoping the feds' call for a new environmental review will stop the freeway project.

"This decision gives ODOT, the Oregon Transportation Commission, the City of Portland and the Metro Council yet another chance to abandon the project and take a different approach to transportation for a better future," Allan Rudwick, co-chair of the Eliot Neighborhood Association, said in a media advisory Thursday, Jan. 20. "We remain concerned about this project disrupting our streets and discouraging development for years of construction before increasing traffic, congestion and pollution for future generations."

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Portland Tribune

ODOT: Speak up now about use of federal flexible money

Panel faces March 30 decision about how to spend $400 million through 2027; other funds are earmarked. Oregon transportation officials want to hear from the public about how the state should spend more than $400 million in flexible funds from the federal government over the next five years. The $400...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Union practices picketing Portland City Hall

Members of the District Council of Trade Unions have voted to authorize a strike but not yet scheduled it.Days after the 1,100 members of the District Council of Trade Unions overwhelming voted to authorize a strike against the city of Portland, a practice picket was held outside City Hall on Saturday, Jan. 23. The DCTU said 91% of their members voted, with 86.17% voting to authorize the strike, although they have not yet drawn up an official 10-day notice. The union is still bargaining with the city. "We've been very clear on what we need and that's fair wages...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Portland, OR
Traffic
Local
Oregon Government
Local
Oregon Traffic
Portland, OR
Government
Portland Tribune

My View: Time to change how we serve homeless residents

We need to know who is homeless, where they are, and establish a network of safe places for them.Portland has been experiencing a humanitarian crisis of unsheltered homelessness for years, with local government leaders espousing plans with the best of intentions, but with the reality of a worsening and dire situation on our streets. Rather than considering that there is a baseline below which people should not live, then developing a plan to identify who people are and what they need so we can intervene effectively, we have seen a doubling down on the approach that has gotten us...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

East County Houseless Forum seeks places to rest

Panel of experts shine light on East County's houseless community and solutions for elected leaders. Folks in East Multnomah County find themselves houseless for a variety of reasons — mental health or addiction issues, loss of a job/income, illness or injury. Sometimes they just get stuck. That's what happened...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 5#Economy#Uban Construction#Odot#Rose Quarter Project
Portland Tribune

Portland lawmaker tapped as co-leader of state budget panel

Rep. Tawna Sanchez would be first Native American to head the Legislature's key committee. Rep. Tawna Sanchez, a Democrat from Portland, will be the next House co-leader of the Oregon Legislature's joint budget committee. Sanchez's appointment was announced Friday, Jan. 21, by Speaker-nominee Dan Rayfield, a Democrat from Corvallis who...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Out of stock

Residents in Clackamas and East Multnomah counties search for at-home COVID-19 tests in midst of shortage. At Estacada Hi School Pharmacy, Manager Ben Box said customers call daily to ask if COVID-19 tests are in stock. More often than not, his team has to tell customers they are not available.
ESTACADA, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
Lake Oswego Review

Happy Valley seeks to expand veterans memorial

City looks to install sculpture, engrave war timeline along labyrinth in plazaHappy Valley has applied for additional state grant funds to expand its memorial for veterans adjacent to City Hall with new design features further inviting contemplative reflection and community gathering. Dedicated in August 2021, the memorial site currently represents all branches of the U.S. armed services with a custom bench, branch flag and lighted flagpole, comprising the first of multiple construction phases that project organizers originally planned, but could only partially fund due to an unexpected increase in construction costs. $74,500 in funding for the memorial's first phase...
HAPPY VALLEY, OR
Portland Tribune

Final Kristof residency filing due by Jan. 26

Former Oregon Secretary of State Jeanne Atkins is worried ruling could adversely impact voters with multiple residences.The final Oregon Supreme Court filing in the case about whether former New York Times columnist Nick Kristof can run for governor is due by Wednesday, Jan. 26. There is no deadline for the court to decide the case after that, but ballots for the 2022 primary election must be ready by March 17. The Oregon Constitution requires that candidates for governor must be a "resident within" the state for three years before the general election they could win, in this case...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Oregon City names its first commission president of color

Denyse McGriff again makes history by taking position with mayoral powers when mayor is absent. Oregon City's Denyse McGriff was unanimously appointed commission president during the Jan. 5 meeting of commissioners. "It's going to be a little more responsibility, but it shows a continued spirit of cooperation among the commissioners...
OREGON CITY, OR
Portland Tribune

Oregon program provides financial relief to struggling artists

Artist Resilience Program to give away more than $1.5 million, applications due Feb. 10. Oregon has not forgotten about its artists. Oregon artists of multiple disciplines can apply for the Artist Resilience Program, part two of relief funding provided by the Oregon Arts Commission in partnership with the Oregon Community Foundation and the James F. and Marion L. Miller Foundation. Part one was the 2020 Artist's Relief Program.
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon City commissioners vote 3-2 on homeless permit

With good-neighbor agreement still being worked on, Father's Heart Street Ministry can continue warming shelter through March 31Oregon City again debated the need to balance homeless services with neighborhood concerns as commissioners voted 3-2 on Jan 19 to extend permission for Father's Heart Street Ministry to operate an emergency warming shelter for the rest of the winter. Father's Heart wanted to operate its overnight warming shelter through April, but city commissioners decided to only allow permission through March 31. By unanimous vote on Aug. 18, city rejected a bid by Father's Heart to continue operating a warming shelter permanently at...
OREGON CITY, OR
Portland Tribune

Clackamas County approves regional supportive housing contract

Commissioners approve plan to deliver about $24M annually to address chronic homelessness. Clackamas County has approved a Metro-wide supportive housing contract outlining the distribution of a projected $240 million toward reducing chronic homelessness in the county over the next decade. County commissioners on Thursday enthusiastically voted through the "long-awaited" contract,...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

OPINION: Forest Grove is working on homelessness solutions

Kristy Kottkey: 'Ultimately, we can't forget that this work is about people.'Sometimes, it is hard to tell the truth. We find ways to shield it, ignore it, or the most vexing for me personally, we "reframe it." But sometimes, the hard truth is what we need to hear in order to address a problem. Our City Council continues to receive letters from community members who detail valid concerns about the homelessness problem — and mainly, the encampments. We have all seen the visible camps that sprung up in local communities this past year, we've followed the frustrations on social media,...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
16K+
Post
424K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy