AEW's Rey Fenix hopeful for mid-February return

By Josh Nason
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRey Fenix is hoping to return to in-ring action in mid-February, according to Dave Meltzer on last night's Wrestling Observer Radio. One half of the former AEW Tag Team Champions has been on...

Popculture

AEW Fans React to Jon Moxley's New Look After Returning From Rehab

Jon Moxley made his return to All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Wednesday night after being in an alcoholic treatment program for a few months. He led off AEW Dynamite and started his promo by calling out a heckler. Moxley then talked about his battle with alcohol and how he will continue to fight.
WWE
WWE SmackDown video highlights: Rollins & Owens vs. The Usos

Roman Reigns won't have his cousins at ringside for his Universal Championship defense at the Royal Rumble. The main event of last night's SmackDown was a tag team match with Royal Rumble implications. If The Usos defeated Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens, Rollins would lose his Universal title shot at the Rumble. If Rollins & Owens won, The Usos would be banned from ringside for the match.
The Independent

Francis Ngannou outpoints Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 with surprising wrestling display

Francis Ngannou unified the UFC heavyweight titles in the main event of UFC 270 on Saturday night, beating interim champion Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision with a surprising wrestling display.Ngannou (17-3) is known for his hellacious knockout power and had never before won on points, but the French-Cameroonian scored multiple takedowns as he handed former teammate Gane (10-1) his first defeat as a professional mixed martial artist.Ngannou’s 16 previous pro wins had all come via stoppage, 12 of them via KO/TKO and most of them early in his fights. Against a much quicker and seemingly more technical opponent, the least...
Dave Meltzer
Jon Jones reacts after Francis Ngannou defeats Ciryl Gane at UFC 270

Jon Jones clearly tuned in to watch tonight’s UFC 270 main event between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane. Ngannou (17-3 MMA) and Gane (10-1 MMA) collided this evening in a highly anticipated heavyweight title unification bout. It was widely believed that Jon Jones (26-1 MMA), the promotions former longtime...
Report: WWE refuses to release Mustafa Ali

Mustafa Ali will not be leaving WWE for years, according to a report. Fightful Select reports that WWE has refused to grant Ali's public request to be released from his contract, a contract that has "years" left on it. The report states that Ali and WWE have been in contact since he made his request on Sunday, and that the company has told Ali that they will not grant the release now, and have no plans to in the future.
The Independent

UFC 270 time: When does Ngannou vs Gane fight start tonight?

In the main event of UFC 270 this Saturday, Francis Ngannou makes the first defence of his heavyweight title as he comes up against interim champion and former teammate Ciryl Gane.Ngannou is 16-3 in professional mixed martial arts and 11-2 in the UFC, with all of his wins in the promotion coming via stoppage – 10 by knockout/TKO and one by submission. In his last outing, the French-Cameroonian avenged a 2018 decision loss to Stipe Miocic by knocking out the American to take his heavyweight title in March.FOLLOW LIVE: UFC 270 – latest updates and fight resultsMeanwhile, Gane (10-0)...
The Independent

UFC 270 live stream: How to watch Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane online and on TV tonight

Francis Ngannou defends his heavyweight title for the first time this weekend, when he take on interim champion and former teammate Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 270.Ngannou (16-3), widely considered to be the greatest power-puncher in UFC history, has achieved 10 of his 11 wins in the promotion via knockout or TKO, with the other coming via submission.FOLLOW LIVE: UFC 270 – latest updates and fight resultsIn his most recent bout, the French-Cameroonian took the heavyweight belt from Stipe Miocic in March, knocking out the American to avenge a humbling decision defeat from 2018. Gane (10-0),...
The Independent

Francis Ngannou’s destructive UFC run signals start of heavyweight evolution

Dreams of replicating the ferocious Mike Tyson drove Francis Ngannou in his unlikely journey to heavyweight glory.But while Iron Mike initially lit that fire inside him, his inspirational journey out of poverty and gruelling work at sand quarries eventually saw the Cameroonian transition to MMA after moving to Paris.His notorious power, which has inspired his destructive path to the top of the UFC somewhat belittles his craft. It obscures a newfound nuance to his game that was beautifully showcased in his rematch against Stipe Miocic 10 months ago.From a reckless brawler in love with his power at times, Ngannou, now...
Debut announced for this week's WWE 205 Live

This week's 205 Live will include the debut of a recent WWE signee. WWE has announced that Javier Bernal vs. Draco Anthony will air on 205 Live this Friday night. Bernal, whose real name is Randy Jose Beidelschies, is making his debut in the match. Bernal signed with WWE after...
Wrestling Observer Live: Konnan, GUNTHER STARK available now, AEW Dynamite recap

Wrestling Observer Live with Bryan Alvarez and Mike Sempervive is back with tons to talk about including best wishes for Konnan, WWE already abandoned GUNTER STARK in case you want to pick up the trademark, AEW Dynamite recap from Wednesday night, all the news and tons more. A fun show as always so check it out~!
AEW Dynamite tops one million viewers, beats WWE Raw in 18-49 demo

Wednesday's AEW Dynamite averaged 1.032 million viewers, up 6.5 percent from last week. It's AEW's best viewership number on TBS to date and is the show's best audience since October 6. Dynamite topped the cable charts with a 0.44 rating in 18-49, up 12.8 percent from the previous week. The...
Speak Now: WWE SmackDown & AEW Rampage show reviews

Happy Friday! Join on-air personality Denise Salcedo as she reviews the latest edition of both WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Speak Now Pro Wrestling. This is a very fun and lively conversation, and perfect for all wrestling fans. Topics Rundown:. Smackdown:. Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Johnny Knoxville appears...
Empty arena stipulation set for Dragunov vs. Devlin NXT UK title match

There will be no fans in attendance for Ilja Dragunov and Jordan Devlin's NXT United Kingdom Championship match. During a video package that aired on NXT UK today, it was announced that Dragunov vs. Devlin will be an empty arena match. The title match will headline next Thursday's episode of NXT UK.
Nick Jackson vs. Trent Beretta set for AEW Rampage, Rocky Romero gets COVID-19

The reunion of Roppongi Vice will have to wait a while longer as Rocky Romero has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be on Friday's live edition of AEW Rampage. Romero (see above) was set to team with former teammate Trent Beretta against The Young Bucks in Washington, DC, rekindling a rivalry that really took flight in the rings of New Japan Pro Wrestling.
Impact Wrestling Friday TV taping spoilers: Bullet Club, new ROH faction members

The following are spoilers/results from the first of two nights of TV tapings for Impact Wrestling in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt were on commentary. Before The Impact:. Eddie Edwards defeated Big Kon (formerly Konnor from The Ascension) Laredo Kid defeated Blake Christian. Impact:. Jake Something defeated...
Lio Rush's AEW contract expiring next month, will become free agent

Lio Rush is departing AEW and entering free agency next month. Rush posted a statement on Saturday announcing that he'll become a free agent when his AEW contract expires on Monday, February 14. The full statement said:. On February 14th, 2022 My contract will expire with AEW and I will...
