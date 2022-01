Washington, DC – Last week, we highlighted a range of voices stating that getting our economy right means getting immigration reform right and decrying the toll of GOP nativism on our economic potential. More observers and experts, including heavy-hitters from the Federal Reserve Board, continue to make the same case, calling for reforms to increase and streamline immigration channels devastated under the previous President. These economic experts and others embrace reforms that would legalize undocumented workers already in the U.S. and allow more of the future immigrants who are coming to do so with visas:

