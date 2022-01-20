ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Expect A Market Correction With Bitcoin Coming Out Stronger

cryptonews.com
 5 days ago

In this video, trader and investor Scott Melker interviews Bloomberg's...

cryptonews.com

cryptonews.com

Crypto Market Sentiment Slightly Up in a Week, Bloody in a Day

The average 7-day moving crypto market sentiment score (sentscore) for ten major cryptoassets went up from 4.9 recorded seven days ago to 5.05 – back at the level seen two weeks ago, according to the market sentiment analysis service Omenics. Additionally, there is a single coin in the positive zone over the past week – but four in the negative zone over the past 24 hours.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Did HUH Token Call it? NFTs Continue to Stir Excitement While Bitcoin, Ethereum & Fantom Stay Down

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. At the beginning of last year, the thought of pixelated, cartoon-like images selling for millions of dollars due to being ‘unique’ and ‘non-replicable’ would have been laughable. But no one’s laughing now, as the NFT market flourished into a USD 40 billion industry at the end of 2021.
MARKETS
Mike Mcglone
The Independent

Bitcoin ‘Black Friday’ price crash: Why it happened, and what comes next

A sudden price crash followed by several days of steady losses have pushed bitcoin to its lowest level in six months, down more than 50 per cent from the all-time high it experienced in November.The abrupt downturn has renewed fears of a so-called ‘Crypto Winter’, with some analysts warning that it could be years before bitcoin and the broader market fully recovers.Follow our live coverage of the crypto marketAs is usually the case with major movements in the crypto market, the latest price collapse can be attributed to various factors, including a crackdown on crypto operations in Kazakhstan and fears...
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Scott Melker's Crypto Market Outlook For 2022

In this video, Crypto Bird, the founder of The Birb Nest, sits down with trader and investor Scott Melker aka The Wolf of All Streets, as he lays out his crypto market outlook for the ongoing year. The video was live-streamed on January 22, 2022.
STOCKS
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin Market Deep Dive w/ Dylan LeClair

In this video, Dylan LeClair, Bitcoin on-chain analyst, shares his current view of the bitcoin market from an on-chain perspective. He is interviewed by Anthony Pompliano, Joe Pompliano, and John Pompliano, hosts of The Best Business Show. The interview was live-streamed on January 21, 2022.
STOCKS
The Independent

Bitcoin price news – live: Market chaos stokes fears of ‘Crypto Winter’

Bitcoin’s price collapse on Friday has reverberated throughout crypto market, with leading cryptocurrencies continuing to suffer losses at the start of the week.BTC fell more than $10,000 between Friday and Monday, reaching as low as $33,184, according to CoinMarketCap’s price index. The losses mean the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency is now worth less than half the record peak it experienced in November.The overall market is down by a similar margin, with $1.5 trillion wiped from it in just two months. It has led to fears that a ‘Crypto Winter’ is underway, similar to the ones seen following the 2013 and 2017 bull markets.Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Binance Coin (BNB) and Ripple (XRP) have all failed to recover from the crash, though analysts are divided over which way the market is heading from here.You can follow all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions in our live blog below. Read More Bitcoin price stabilises partly after latest crypto market crash – but stays down
STOCKS
cryptonews.com

Robert Breedlove: The Core Case for Bitcoin

In this video, Robert Breedlove, founder of the “What Is Money?” podcast, lays out his case for Bitcoin in a discussion with Bitcoin-bear Mike Green, chief strategist and portfolio manager at Simplify Asset Management. Moderated by Real Vision's Ash Bennington on January 7, 2022.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin is for Millennials w/ Preston Pysh

The Investor Podcast hosts Clay Finck and Robert Leonard chat with Preston Pysh about the role that money printing, the Federal Reserve, and debt play in the macroeconomy, the benchmark the Preston uses to measure performance against his own portfolio, what the incentives are for continued Bitcoin adoption, how Bitcoin’s price will perform if we see another deflationary shock in the markets, the metrics Preston looks at to test his Bitcoin thesis, the potential risks that Preston sees in Bitcoin, and much more.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Market May Be Suffering But Bitcoin And Ethereum Will Pull Back Stronger, Bloomberg Analyst

Bitcoin and Ethereum have led the market in the recent downturns that have rocked the market. These two digital assets are no doubt market movers in their own right and as such, uptrends or downtrends begin with them. It has raised concern among investors who believe that the market is finally heading into a stretched-out bear market. However, not everyone believes this as some believe the current downtrend is only temporary.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Strategy, Capital, and Bitcoin with Mike Alfred

In this video, Robert Breedlove, host of the What Is Money show, sits down with value investor Mike Alfred. They discuss the book "The Dao of Capital" by Spitznagel and have a general conversation on strategy, time preference, and Bitcoin. The episode premiered on January 19, 2022.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Market Watch: Bitcoin Still Around $42K, Cardano (ADA) Sees 20% Correction in 2 Days

Bitcoin continues to stand still around $42,000. Most alts have recovered some ground since yesterday but ADA keeps losing value. Bitcoin’s consolidation of around $42,000 continues as the asset is still unable to break above that level. Most altcoins are slightly in the green on a daily scale, except for Cardano. ADA has lost 20% of value in the past few days.
STOCKS
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Attempt Recovery, Hurdles Nearby

Bitcoin price is facing resistance near USD 42,500. Ethereum is still well below USD 3,200, XRP is eyeing an upside break above USD 0.75. ATOM, FTT, and HBAR are up over 5%. Bitcoin price is attempting a recovery wave above the USD 42,000 level. BTC is currently (04:00 UTC) facing resistance near USD 42,500. A clear break above USD 42,500 might start a steady increase in the near term.
MARKETS
moneyandmarkets.com

What To Expect After A NASDAQ Correction

The NASDAQ Composite just logged its 66th correction in 50 years. History shows us that changes always happen soon after…so here’s what to expect. I sure do…and it’s not a dog or even an angry honey badger. It’s a bear. Bear encounters happen all the...
BUSINESS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Closes in Correction Territory

The stock market kept investors on edge today, with the major benchmarks bouncing back and forth between positive and negative territory. Bank stocks remained in focus following the latest round of fourth-quarter earnings reports, though today's reactions were mixed. State Street (STT, -7.1%) was a notable decliner as lower-than-expected servicing...
STOCKS

