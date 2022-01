The Humble Bundle is well known by now within the gaming community for its Humble Choice subscription package. Pay one price every month, and get a curated list of games that you get to keep forever. While the quality of these games is always up in the air, most of the time, it ends up being decent value. After all, it’s 12 or so games that you get for paying around $12 a month. Best of all, some of the money goes to charity.

