Agriculture

Smart Farming Market Report With Useful Insights on to Which Sectors Holding the Largest Industry Share with Players - Signify Holding, AGCO, Trimble

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLatest Study on Industrial Growth of Smart Farming Market 2019-2025. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Smart Farming market. The report contains numerous market estimates relating to the size of the market, sales, output, CAGR, consumption, gross margin, price, and other significant factors. The...

Global Classical Total Station Theodolites Market 2022 Industry Growth Analysis by Key Players, Segments, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2031 || Hexagon, Topcon, Trimble

The Classical Total Station Theodolites Market report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.
Global Smart Labels Market Key Driving Factors, Industry Scenario And Forecast To 2031 | Checkpoint Systems (CCL), Avery Dennison, Sato Holdings Corporation

Market research on most trending report Global “Smart Labels” Market 2021 trade analysis Report recently publicized on market.us is that the key document for industries/clients to grasp the present international competitive Smart Labels market state of affairs. The Smart Labels marketing research outline base year is 2021 and provides marketing research information standing (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2031) and united categorizes the Smart Labels report into key trades, country, sort and application. international Smart Labels Market 2021 study report includes all major geographic regions and sub-regions within the business and analyzes outcome sales, value, market size and growth potentialities in these areas.
Smart Recording Pen Market Overview, in-Depth Analysis, Forecasts, Applications, Shares & Insights

A latest research report by ResearchMoz states that the Global Smart Recording Pen Market will grow at rapid pace and account for around XX Bn during the forecast period of 2021 to 2027. The report gives detailed data on the factors that show positive or negative impact on the overall growth of the Global Smart Recording Pen Market. Apart from this, the study provides list of key enterprises working in the global market for Smart Recording Pen.
Sports Medicine Market Growth Estimation, Future Trends, Regional Outlook, Share Value and Global Industry Insights by 2027

Sports medicine market is projected to reach USD 9,655.6 Million at a CAGR of 8.9% during the assessment tenure. Sports medicine is supposed to be a part of healthcare. It mainly focuses on an individual’s athletic performance. So sports medicine is mainly given to people to recover from injuries or to prevent injuries that may occur in the future. Injuries may occur while undergoing therapy for physical fitness also. Professionals can also treat not only athletes but all people with injuries. Government makes certain rules and regulations to motivate sports personnel to participate in athletes, which has further resulted in the rise of the sports medicine market. Despite all this support, the market growth may be affected due to the lack of skilled professionals or improper sports medicine administration.
Weekly Market Insights Report

BLACK BOOK – Wholesale Prices, Week Ending January 15th. The declines are continuing to close out the second week of 2022 with majority of segments reporting drops in valuations. The Van segments (Minivan, Compact, and Full-Size) continue to be the anomalies with values continuing to increase. Sales rates are improving compared to the end of 2021, but have not returned to pre-holiday levels.
Thousands sign petition demanding end to ‘shockingly wasteful’ empty ghost flights

As airlines across Europe fly planes without passengers purely to hang on to take-off and landing slots, a UK parliamentary petition demanding an end to “ghost flights” has attracted more than 3,000 signatures.Flying planes empty has long been used by airlines to preserve what is often their most valuable asset: permission to land at and take off from, high-demand airports such as London Heathrow.In the industry, the practice is known as “keeping slots warm” – flying enough to adhere to the 80:20 rule that requires an airline to use a slot 80 per cent of the time. Any less, and the...
Outrage as Nike fires fully-vaccinated marketing manager from its Oregon HQ for refusing to upload his COVID shot details to third party app that wanted to share his information with others

A long-time Nike employee was fired after refusing to supply his COVID-19 vaccination records to a third-party verification service used by the sportswear giant. Dex Briggs, 53, claims he was terminated from his marketing manager position at Nike headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon earlier this month after a 26-year run with the company - despite being fully-vaccinated against the virus and offering to show bosses his vaccination card.
New COVID Variant Is On The Rise As Omicron Declines

A sub-variant of the omicron strain is reportedly in at least 40 countries and pushing the previous strain aside as its surge has finally declined slightly. The "stealth" omicron variant -- any many scientists have referred to it -- has been difficult to identify due to a lack of genetic characteristics used to initially identify the omicron variant, according to World Health Organization member Vipin M. Vashishtha.
China less worried about global criticism these Olympics

When Beijing was awarded the 2008 Summer Olympics, the International Olympic Committee predicted the Games could improve human rights, and Chinese politicians hinted at the same. Such talk is all but absent this time as the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics open in just over a week. The Games are a...
