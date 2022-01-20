ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15.5-GR | Vegan Cheese Market estimated to reach $4,425.6 million by 2027

Cover picture for the articleThe global vegan cheese market size is expected to reach $4,425.6 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2021 to 2027. Vegan cheese is one of the plant-based non-diary food products, which has been gaining significant popularity among the vegan and flexitatrian population. Dynamic changing food consumption pattern and...

texasguardian.com

Vegan Footwear Market Is Expected to reach $300.1 billion by 2030

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global vegan footwear market generated $156.89 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $300.19 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Organic Snacks Market Estimated to Attain $24,035.2 Million By 2025 | CAGR 13.6%

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Organic Snacks Market by Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Generation: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025, "the global organic snacks market was valued at $8,783.2 million in 2017, and is expected to garner $24,035.2 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 13.6% from 2018 to 2025. Snacks are small servings of food eaten between main meals. Organic snacks are food prepared using ingredients that comply with the standards of organic farming. Organic food is also Genetically Modified Organism (GMO)-free and are free of artificial additives and can be better digested by the human body. It includes snacks such as potato chips, corn chips, tortilla chips, and bakery products such as bagel, biscuits, doughnuts, cheese snacks, nut bars, pretzels, crackers, pita chips, and confectionery such as chocolates, candies, candy bars, and other snacks. As consumers tastes have expanded in an increasingly globalized world, many consumers are experimenting with organic foods to satiate their desire for unique taste experience and to align with their increased focus on healthy lifestyles. As a result, organic foods have gained a lot of popularity over the last decade as they are considered safe and a rather healthy option by many consumers.
BUSINESS
thedallasnews.net

At a 13.0-GR | Mango Butter Market Projected to Hit $163.4 Million by 2027

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, "Mango butter Market by Type, and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027," the mango butter market size was valued at $100.4 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $163.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.0 % from 2021 to 2027. Europe dominated the market in 2019, accounting for nearly 38% of the total market share. The mango butter market exhibits an incremental revenue opportunity of $63.0 million from 2019–2027.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Blackstrap Molasses Market Expected to Reach $18,185.8 Million by 2027 | CAGR 5.7%

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Blackstrap molasses Marketby Form, Application and Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027," the global blackstrap molasses market size is expected to reach $18,185.8 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2027. Blackstrap...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

DevOps Market Worth to Reach $9,407 Million by 2023

Surge in inclination towards application development due to growing number of digital businesses and proliferation of digitization among various industries are major factors expected to drive the growth of the global DevOps market during the forecast period. DevOps practices have changed how enterprises and software producers develop their applications, digital platform, and digital services. The global market have witnessed significant growth with new innovations in software development processes and toolsets that support software delivery and infrastructure management efficiently. With growing need to meet diversified consumer demands every application needs to upgrade and accommodate new features. This in turn is also a factor that boost the demand for DevOps among digital businesses.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Solar Freezer Market to Cross $15.5 billion by 2030, At a CAGR of 6.9%

The global solar freezer market size was valued at $8.0 billion in 2020 and projected to reach $15.5 billion by 2030 with expected solar freezer market forecast at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030. Rise in need for eco-friendly energy solutions has further propelled the demand for solar freezer. For instance, Indian government took various steps to promote the solar-based appliances for the basic needs in the rural areas where the electrical transmission is not available. The government also invested nearly 135 million through various banks to the industries under the solar home system (SHS) segment.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
texasguardian.com

Back-to-school Market to Reach $131.18 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 4.8-GR

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Back-to-school Market by Product Type, (Backpack, Electronic, Stationery, Clothing, Shoes, and Others) and Sales Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, E-commerce, Dollar Stores, Specialty Stores, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global back-to-school industry garnered $66.16 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $131.18 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
atlantanews.net

Virtual Router Market to Reach $515 Million by 2025- 24.40-GR Recorded

Increase in need to improve network agility and efficient scale out by service providers, growth in demand for software-defined networking (SDN), network functions virtualization (NFV) technologies, shift in preference toward virtual router, and rise in requirement of scalable, agile, and cost-efficient cloud networking solution, majorly boost the market growth. However, the inability of the virtual router to perform functions of heavy duty core IP routers is expected to hamper the growth of the global virtual router market. Furthermore, growing adoption of virtual router technology among small & medium organizations as well as surge in demand for private cloud are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan Cheese#Gouda Cheese#Market Research#Market Trends#Cagr#Lamea
The Independent

Thousands sign petition demanding end to ‘shockingly wasteful’ empty ghost flights

As airlines across Europe fly planes without passengers purely to hang on to take-off and landing slots, a UK parliamentary petition demanding an end to “ghost flights” has attracted more than 3,000 signatures.Flying planes empty has long been used by airlines to preserve what is often their most valuable asset: permission to land at and take off from, high-demand airports such as London Heathrow.In the industry, the practice is known as “keeping slots warm” – flying enough to adhere to the 80:20 rule that requires an airline to use a slot 80 per cent of the time. Any less, and the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Outrage as Nike fires fully-vaccinated marketing manager from its Oregon HQ for refusing to upload his COVID shot details to third party app that wanted to share his information with others

A long-time Nike employee was fired after refusing to supply his COVID-19 vaccination records to a third-party verification service used by the sportswear giant. Dex Briggs, 53, claims he was terminated from his marketing manager position at Nike headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon earlier this month after a 26-year run with the company - despite being fully-vaccinated against the virus and offering to show bosses his vaccination card.
BUSINESS
iheart.com

New COVID Variant Is On The Rise As Omicron Declines

A sub-variant of the omicron strain is reportedly in at least 40 countries and pushing the previous strain aside as its surge has finally declined slightly. The "stealth" omicron variant -- any many scientists have referred to it -- has been difficult to identify due to a lack of genetic characteristics used to initially identify the omicron variant, according to World Health Organization member Vipin M. Vashishtha.
SCIENCE
studyfinds.org

Alcohol ‘directly causes several types of cancer,’ doctors warn

OXFORD, England — If you enjoy a nightly glass of wine or beer, one study may have you thinking twice next time you need to take the edge off. New research warns that alcohol consumption can be blamed for the development of multiple types of cancer. Moreover, the study...
CANCER

