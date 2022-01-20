John McCarthy to Complete Service as Provost in June 2022

After previously working at the Student Legal Services Office (SLSO) from 2004 through 2018, Pamela Dutta returns to the SLSO as the assistant director of administration in January 2022. Under the direction of the SLSO director, Dutta assumes a lead role in overseeing and managing the day-to-day operations of the SLSO and the development of the law office’s policies and procedures, outreach and collaboration initiatives, as well as data collection and reporting. She will also manage the financial obligations of the law office, and be primarily responsible for the SLSO hiring, training, supervision and evaluation of all non-attorney staff and development efforts.

AMHERST, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO