AutoWeb (AUTO) to Offer its Car Shopping Audience a Flexible, Affordable Way to Subscribe to a Tesla Model 3 with Autonomy

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AutoWeb, Inc. (Nasdaq: AUTO), an automotive matchmaking platform connecting in-market car shoppers to their preferred vehicle transactions, and Autonomy, a completely digital mobility offering that provides consumers with an affordable...

www.streetinsider.com

bitcoin.com

Electric Car Owner Says His Hacked Tesla Model 3 Mined up to $800 a Month Mining Ethereum

According to the 2018 Tesla Model 3 owner, Siraj Raval, he mined up to $800 a month in crypto assets with his hacked-out electric car. Similarly, Chris Allessi, the owner of a Tesla Model S tethered a Bitmain Antminer S9 to his car’s electrical system to mine bitcoin, and he’s mined monero with the car’s internal computer as well.
CARS
carthrottle.com

Company Offering Round Tesla Model S Yoke Conversion

Tesla tuner T Sportline is modifying Tesla's controversial yoke "for those looking for a traditional full 360 steering wheel" We all knew this was coming. Having dominated much of the discussion surrounding Tesla’s 2021 update of the Model S and Model Y, the controversial yoke-style steering wheel has been ‘fixed’ by the aftermarket.
CARS
Design Taxi

Tesla Updates Its Model S EV For International Drivers

On Tuesday, Tesla unveiled a refreshed version of the Model S car at a private viewing in Taiwan. The new vehicle boasts a completely new interior, per Electrek, as well as an updated exterior and improved powertrain compared to its predecessor. Both the headlights and taillights are new, and the...
CARS
teslarati.com

EV subscription company Autonomy launches Tesla Model 3 rental fleet

Autonomy, a company owned by vehicle subscription platform NextCar, has launched a new electric and zero-emissions vehicle subscription program with the Tesla Model 3. Autonomy’s goal is the same as its parent company’s: provide a subscription-based program that combines a monthly car payment, insurance, and other applicable fees into one monthly payment. Drivers can order their vehicles and pick them up in less than 10 minutes by providing their driver’s license and a form of digital payment, Autonomy said in a press release.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Teen Hacker Claims 'Full Remote Control' over 25 Tesla (TSLA) Cars in 13 Different Countries

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Nineteen-year-old hacker, David Colombo from Germany, says he found a vulnerability that gives him full control of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) cars. In a recent tweet, Colombo, a self-described information technology specialist, claimed that a software flaw allows him to unlock doors and windows, start the cars without keys and disable their security systems. Colombo also claimed he can see if a driver is present in the car, turn on the vehicles’ stereo sound systems and flash their headlights.
TECHNOLOGY
StreetInsider.com

Tesla (TSLA) Stock Pops After Selling Record 70,847 China-Made Cars in December

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) are up over 1.5% in pre-open Tuesday after the company reported it sold 70,847 China-made EV units in December, a new monthly record, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).
ECONOMY
teslarati.com

With boost from cars like Tesla Model 3 and Model Y, China is well ahead of its 2025 EV target

Thanks in no small part to the runaway success of vehicles like the Tesla Model 3, Model Y, and other notable electric cars from ventures like SAIC-GM-Wuling, China’s EVs are on track to reach the country’s 20% nationwide penetration goal this 2022. This is very impressive, as it is well ahead of the government’s forecast, which estimated that the 20% mark would be attained around 2025.
ECONOMY
Auto Remarketing

NXCR rebrands, launches Tesla subscription program aided by AutoWeb

SANTA MONICA, Calif. - There’s now more juice in the subscription market for electric vehicles. NextCar Holding Co. (NXCR), the fintech and insurtech vehicle subscription platform founded by Scott Painter and Georg Bauer, has a new brand and offering with the initial rollout tailored to specific consumers in a particular part of the country.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

'Mother of All IoT/AI Projects': Tesla (TSLA) Has a Head Start But Apple (AAPL) Could Achieve 2nd Mover Advantage in Autonomous Cars Says Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas has discussed Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and their efforts to have fully-autonomous ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

Tesla, GM Hype Autonomous Cars, But Offer Automated Features (For Now)

Since car bigwigs promised the arrival of autonomous cars in 2017, I check each year to see if they are already here. Tesla and General Motors (GM) recently grabbed the headlines for their self-driving options, but both manufacturers still insist that a human driver must remain alert and supervise the system in case they need to take back control suddenly.
CARS
The Press

Autonomy.com - the fastest, cheapest and easiest way to get a Tesla Model 3 (PRNewsfoto/Autonomy)

Autonomy Launches Tesla Model 3 EV Subscription Program. SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NextCar Holding Company (NXCR), the fintech and insurtech vehicle subscription platform founded by serial auto retail, auto finance and insurtech entrepreneurs Scott Painter and Georg Bauer, has launched an electric vehicle and zero emissions vehicle subscription program starting with the Tesla Model 3, and has rebranded under its newly acquired consumer brand, 'Autonomy.' In addition to the top-level global domain name Autonomy.com and the awarding of the Autonomy app in the app store, the company has also acquired 1-800-AUTONOMY (1-800-288-6666). This provides consumers three distinct channels by which to reserve a vehicle and manage their subscription.
RETAIL
teslarati.com

Tesla unlikely to offer five or seven-seat Model X Plaid seating configurations again

Tesla is unlikely to offer the five or seven-seat configurations again for the Model X Plaid, sources said. In early January, Tesla officially removed the five and seven-seat configurations for the Model X Plaid. However, it was unknown whether this move was a permanent one. In fact, many Model X Plaid reservation holders with five or seven-seat configurations on their orders have indicated that they have not received any communication from the automaker to revise their orders.
CARS
Green Car Reports

Want to try life with an EV? Subscribe to a Tesla Model 3

Adopting the electric-car lifestyle requires a change in mindset, especially with respect to charging. And if you think you’re ready for an EV but want to test how living with one works, there are now a few ways to try before you buy (or lease)—with a Tesla Model 3, of course.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Tesla: How Much Does It Cost to Install a Charger in Your Garage?

The growing shift to electric vehicles has many considering a Tesla for their next vehicle. But how do you charge one? Many have no initial way to charge a Tesla at home and will have to rely on either workplace charging or public charging stations. Most owners will have to figure out a home charging solution in the future.
CARS
techeblog.com

Our Next Energy (ONE) Equips Tesla Model S with Next-Gen Battery, Drives it for 752-Miles on a Single Charge

Our Next Energy, Inc. (ONE) equipped a standard Tesla Model S with one of their next-generation batteries and managed to set a new EV record by driving it for 752-miles on a single charge, which is double the standard maximum range. ONE founder and CEO Mujeeb Ijaz says the company aims to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles by completely eliminating range anxiety, the number one thing holding back most consumers today. Read more for a video and additional information.
CARS
d1softballnews.com

Tesla, in its online shop you can also pay with Dogecoins

Elon Musk he promised it last December, and now it’s actually possible use Dogecoin cryptocurrency for purchases of products in the Tesla online shop. At the moment, it seems that there are not many products that can be bought using this cryptocurrency. Browsing through the online shop, we find for example the Cyberquad for Kids we talked about in the past and the Cyberwhistle.
ECONOMY
Michigan Advance

Rick Haglund: Mich. automakers need more talent to fend off competitors in coming EV era

The Motor City’s foundations shook a bit earlier this month when news broke that Japanese automaker Toyota blew by General Motors to become the top-selling manufacturer in the United States last year. It was the first time an auto company not named GM led annual U.S. car and truck sales in 90 years. That a […] The post Rick Haglund: Mich. automakers need more talent to fend off competitors in coming EV era appeared first on Michigan Advance.
DETROIT, MI

