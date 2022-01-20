AutoWeb (AUTO) to Offer its Car Shopping Audience a Flexible, Affordable Way to Subscribe to a Tesla Model 3 with Autonomy

Tesla is unlikely to offer the five or seven-seat configurations again for the Model X Plaid, sources said. In early January, Tesla officially removed the five and seven-seat configurations for the Model X Plaid. However, it was unknown whether this move was a permanent one. In fact, many Model X Plaid reservation holders with five or seven-seat configurations on their orders have indicated that they have not received any communication from the automaker to revise their orders.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO