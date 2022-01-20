ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Saget's wife reveals final conversation they had before his death

By Daisy Maldonado
 3 days ago
Kelly Rizzo has opened up about the last conversation she shared with her late husband, Bob Saget.

Since news broke about the unexpected death of the 65-year old on January 9th, an outpour of love and tributes have been made in honor of Saget and the person he was.

Speaking to Today, Rizzo told Hoda Kotb just how incredible Saget was at letting his loved ones know how much he cared about them.

“Anyone he met and even spent any time with at all, he told them he loved them endlessly and tirelessly. And that was his entire message," she explained. "If you knew Bob, and he loved you, you knew it. There was never, ever a doubt in your mind.”

Her last conversation with her late husband only further confirms the overwhelming amount of love Saget had for those in his life.

“I think I said, ‘I love you dearly,’ and he said, ‘I love you endlessly,’” she recalled of the last time they spoke. “I said, ‘I can’t wait to see you tomorrow.’ And then, you know, it was just all very — it was just all love.”

Rizzo also shared that she is still processing the loss, but is taking it day by day.

“I was just telling some of my family that today’s a little bit — there’s a little bit more of a sense of calm,” Rizzo said. “I think you get to a point where your body will just physically not let you cry anymore, or at least all day."

She added, “So I think I’m possibly getting there, or I’m just numb. I can’t tell what it is right now.”

As for Saget's relationship with his friends and family, Rizzo revealed that she is still in shock with how her husband was able to maintain such a tight bond with them all.

Reminiscing about Saget's recent funeral where many of Saget's Full House costars were in attendance, Rizzo said various attendees had approached her and said they had spoken to Saget as recently as a week before his death.

“I’m like, ‘How did he have the time to talk to everybody and tell everybody that he loved them all the time?’” Rizzo said. “I knew that that’s how it was ‘cause he told me 500 times a day, but there was not one person out there that doubted his love for him.”

Indy100

Indy100

