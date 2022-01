It’s finally time for the Return of the Ek. The Minnesota Wild will welcome Joel Eriksson Ek to the lineup in the first of a home-and-home against the Chicago Blackhawks, having missed their top centerman for a month after he suffered an upper-body injury against the Dallas Stars back on Dec. 20, and then a bout of COVID once he was ready to return. Due to rescheduling, the month-long injury/illness stint only cost Eriksson Ek five games, though one was the Winter Classic at Target Field back on New Year’s Day.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO