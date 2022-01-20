SHIFT ATL to host first Prom Dress Pop-Up Event

(Atlantic) SHIFT ATL, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, will be hosting a Prom Dress Pop-Up Event on February 5 and March 5, from 9:00 – 2:00 p.m. each day.

This event is an opportunity for area teens to shop for a dress to wear to their upcoming Prom or formal event. All dresses available can be purchased through a free-will donation shopping experience. Patrons can pay what they are able to or would like to. Any monetary donations received from both of these events will be donated to Atlantic High School’s After Prom.

There will also be a limited number of free hair appointments teens can sign up for during each shopping day in February and March. Hair appointment sign-ups will be on a first-come, first-served basis and are available only for proms held on April 9th, which includes Atlantic’s prom.

SHIFT ATL is also currently accepting dress donations for this event. Dresses should be in gently-used condition and free from visible stains or wear and tear. Dresses do not need to be steamed or pressed. Dress donations can be made through January 28, 2022, by dropping dresses off at The Chamber in Atlantic, contacting SHIFT ATL at: shiftatlantic@gmail.com, or by contacting Mallory Robinson at 712-249-1985 for pick-up arrangements.