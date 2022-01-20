A trusted COVID-19 testing site could backfill Janesville pop-up site that shuttered amid complaints

JANESVILLE

Still shuttered is the Center for COVID Control testing site that abruptly closed last week near downtown Janesville. The national chain of pop-up testing sites drew complaints and probes by state governments over slow test results and privacy concerns.

Meanwhile, local public health officials say they’re working with a trusted private contractor to set up a new COVID-19 testing site in Janesville.

Rock County Public Health Department Director Katrina Harwood said Wisconsin-based Summit Clinical Labs is a known quantity that is registered and regulated under state and local law.

Harwood said the county plans to partner with Summit to host a COVID-19 testing site at the Rock County Health Center on County F starting sometime next week.

That move should allay some concerns by residents who want to avoid COVID-19 testing sites whose practices have come under question. Accessible and reliable testing options are becoming more vital amid a steady uptick in infections as the Omicron variant of the virus spreads rapidly throughout Wisconsin.

A resident’s concerns

The Center for COVID Control, which had been running a test site in a vacant former hot dog restaurant on North Parker Drive in Janesville, was blacklisted this month by the Chicago Better Business Bureau. The BBB said the Center for COVID Control shirked its duties to provide COVID test results in a timely manner.

Attorneys General in other states where the Center for COVID Control operates say the company also is suspected of seeking or possibly sharing personal identifying information of the people they test.

The company last week closed its sites in Janesville and elsewhere saying they would reopen once the company hires more staff and provides them with additional training.

Janesville resident Keith Kapp said he got tested at the Center for COVID Control’s pop-up site a few days after Christmas.

The 79-year-old, retired attorney said he wanted a test before he spent the holidays with relatives. Kapp said he got his test results, which were negative, texted to his phone about three hours after he gave a sample at the Center for COVID Control’s Janesville location.

He said he hasn’t yet received paperwork from his health insurance provider which would indicate his December COVID-19 test was officially processed.

After seeing news stories last week about the center, he said he started to worry that other local residents were being referred there for testing by health care providers or public health officials.

Kapp said his health clinic suggested he get tested there because Kapp wasn’t exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms that would trigger testing in a hospital setting.

Kapp said it made him uncomfortable that the Center for COVID Control wouldn’t test him without first making photocopies of his driver’s license and health insurance documents. Kapp provided the information because he wanted to get tested before spending time with family.

Harwood said some COVID-19 testing companies are required to collect some personal information so test results can be verified and later recorded by state and local health departments tracking daily COVID infection data.

Some of the companies who run pop-up COVID-19 sites offer “free” testing, although the companies can and often do process billing for tests through people’s insurance, Medicare or Medicaid plans, Harwood said.

The Center for COVID Control alone has cashed in on more than $120 million in federal COVID reimbursements for PCR tests administered to people who lack appropriate health insurance coverage, according to a report by USA Today.

Harwood said she has not heard anyone here implicate a local pop-up site in an identity theft.

She said she has heard local residents complain about lab techs at such sites sites not wearing personal protective equipment or not supplying the state with the results of their tests.

Some local pop-up testing sites have come and gone, but Harwood said two or three sites continue to operate in Rock County alongside testing sites at hospitals, clinics and pharmacies.

No direct oversight

Harwood said the county’s health department has no direct oversight of some private pop-up sites here, in part because state regulations of human tissue testing were not written to handle a sprawling, global COVID-19 testing campaign.

Harwood said private sites such as the Center for COVID Control are often, but not always, run by out-of-state labs not required to register with health officials in Rock County.

She said county health officials typically first learn that such sites have opened from residents who wonder if the operations are legitimate.

State and county health authorities can and do respond to concerns or complaints over COVID-19 testing sites that are run through private companies with labs based within Wisconsin.

But Harwood said Wisconsin law doesn’t give county health departments authority to do investigations or compliance checks on companies who operate COVID-19 sample collection sites here but operate labs outside of Wisconsin.

It’s a loophole in the law that Harwood said limits local authorities’ ability to respond to complaints.

Harwood said she believes serious complaints over an out-of-state COVID-19 testing contractor would get funneled to a state’s top health department, then possibly to the attorney general of the state that licensed the testing company’s lab.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services spokesperson Elizabeth Goodsitt, in an email to The Gazette, said the state wouldn’t comment on “specific allegations, complaints or investigations” of private testing groups such as the Center for COVID Control, but she said the department “researches each inquiry or complaint regarding COVID-19 provider testing or billing practices that do not align with current policies.”

“We conduct outreach to providers to investigate each situation as appropriate. That includes education about current policies and regulations, and any next steps required by the provider and/or DHS,” Goodsitt said.

One new COVID-19 testing site that appeared recently in Janesville popped up in a Hemp and CBD shop space at 1521 Milton Avenue in Janesville’s east side retail district. The site is run by Variant COVID Testing, a group that lab technicians on site on Wednesday said is a contractor through Chicago-based health testing firm Western Labs.

Variant COVID Testing lab tech Muhammed Tayyab showed The Gazette that he and his three coworkers at the Janesville pop-up site are registered through the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.

Tayyab said Western Labs is licensed to operate in Illinois under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments, a set of laws which apply to any firm that analyzes collected human tissue samples.

Tayyab and coworker Subull Khan said they work under federal rules, which require that testers ask people getting COVID-19 tests to supply driver’s license or another photo ID, proof of insurance or Medicare or Medicaid information.

The people don’t get billed for the tests, Tayyab said, however the tests are processed through individuals’ insurance—or, if they don’t have insurance, the testing costs are covered by the federal government.

Tayyab’s test site in Janesville isn’t responsible for delivering test results to customers or the state. He said he’s only required to send the samples to Western Labs’ Chicago headquarters.

Tayyab’s co-worker, lab tech Tenzin Phuljung, said Western Labs is not affiliated with the Center for COVID Control.

But Western is among several licensed labs that in recent days has has its lab locations and pop-up sites inspected by the federal officials amid questions over the Center for COVID Control’s operations, Phuljung said.

“The (federal) investigations were because of the news everybody is talking about with the Center for COVID Control. But Western (Labs) passed that (federal) inspection. They were cleared,” Phuljung said.