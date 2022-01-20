ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

A trusted COVID-19 testing site could backfill Janesville pop-up site that shuttered amid complaints

By By Neil Johnson
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DN2ZG_0drFWc5m00

JANESVILLE

Still shuttered is the Center for COVID Control testing site that abruptly closed last week near downtown Janesville. The national chain of pop-up testing sites drew complaints and probes by state governments over slow test results and privacy concerns.

Meanwhile, local public health officials say they’re working with a trusted private contractor to set up a new COVID-19 testing site in Janesville.

Rock County Public Health Department Director Katrina Harwood said Wisconsin-based Summit Clinical Labs is a known quantity that is registered and regulated under state and local law.

Harwood said the county plans to partner with Summit to host a COVID-19 testing site at the Rock County Health Center on County F starting sometime next week.

That move should allay some concerns by residents who want to avoid COVID-19 testing sites whose practices have come under question. Accessible and reliable testing options are becoming more vital amid a steady uptick in infections as the Omicron variant of the virus spreads rapidly throughout Wisconsin.

A resident’s concerns

The Center for COVID Control, which had been running a test site in a vacant former hot dog restaurant on North Parker Drive in Janesville, was blacklisted this month by the Chicago Better Business Bureau. The BBB said the Center for COVID Control shirked its duties to provide COVID test results in a timely manner.

Attorneys General in other states where the Center for COVID Control operates say the company also is suspected of seeking or possibly sharing personal identifying information of the people they test.

The company last week closed its sites in Janesville and elsewhere saying they would reopen once the company hires more staff and provides them with additional training.

Janesville resident Keith Kapp said he got tested at the Center for COVID Control’s pop-up site a few days after Christmas.

The 79-year-old, retired attorney said he wanted a test before he spent the holidays with relatives. Kapp said he got his test results, which were negative, texted to his phone about three hours after he gave a sample at the Center for COVID Control’s Janesville location.

He said he hasn’t yet received paperwork from his health insurance provider which would indicate his December COVID-19 test was officially processed.

After seeing news stories last week about the center, he said he started to worry that other local residents were being referred there for testing by health care providers or public health officials.

Kapp said his health clinic suggested he get tested there because Kapp wasn’t exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms that would trigger testing in a hospital setting.

Kapp said it made him uncomfortable that the Center for COVID Control wouldn’t test him without first making photocopies of his driver’s license and health insurance documents. Kapp provided the information because he wanted to get tested before spending time with family.

Harwood said some COVID-19 testing companies are required to collect some personal information so test results can be verified and later recorded by state and local health departments tracking daily COVID infection data.

Some of the companies who run pop-up COVID-19 sites offer “free” testing, although the companies can and often do process billing for tests through people’s insurance, Medicare or Medicaid plans, Harwood said.

The Center for COVID Control alone has cashed in on more than $120 million in federal COVID reimbursements for PCR tests administered to people who lack appropriate health insurance coverage, according to a report by USA Today.

Harwood said she has not heard anyone here implicate a local pop-up site in an identity theft.

She said she has heard local residents complain about lab techs at such sites sites not wearing personal protective equipment or not supplying the state with the results of their tests.

Some local pop-up testing sites have come and gone, but Harwood said two or three sites continue to operate in Rock County alongside testing sites at hospitals, clinics and pharmacies.

No direct oversight

Harwood said the county’s health department has no direct oversight of some private pop-up sites here, in part because state regulations of human tissue testing were not written to handle a sprawling, global COVID-19 testing campaign.

Harwood said private sites such as the Center for COVID Control are often, but not always, run by out-of-state labs not required to register with health officials in Rock County.

She said county health officials typically first learn that such sites have opened from residents who wonder if the operations are legitimate.

State and county health authorities can and do respond to concerns or complaints over COVID-19 testing sites that are run through private companies with labs based within Wisconsin.

But Harwood said Wisconsin law doesn’t give county health departments authority to do investigations or compliance checks on companies who operate COVID-19 sample collection sites here but operate labs outside of Wisconsin.

It’s a loophole in the law that Harwood said limits local authorities’ ability to respond to complaints.

Harwood said she believes serious complaints over an out-of-state COVID-19 testing contractor would get funneled to a state’s top health department, then possibly to the attorney general of the state that licensed the testing company’s lab.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services spokesperson Elizabeth Goodsitt, in an email to The Gazette, said the state wouldn’t comment on “specific allegations, complaints or investigations” of private testing groups such as the Center for COVID Control, but she said the department “researches each inquiry or complaint regarding COVID-19 provider testing or billing practices that do not align with current policies.”

“We conduct outreach to providers to investigate each situation as appropriate. That includes education about current policies and regulations, and any next steps required by the provider and/or DHS,” Goodsitt said.

One new COVID-19 testing site that appeared recently in Janesville popped up in a Hemp and CBD shop space at 1521 Milton Avenue in Janesville’s east side retail district. The site is run by Variant COVID Testing, a group that lab technicians on site on Wednesday said is a contractor through Chicago-based health testing firm Western Labs.

Variant COVID Testing lab tech Muhammed Tayyab showed The Gazette that he and his three coworkers at the Janesville pop-up site are registered through the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.

Tayyab said Western Labs is licensed to operate in Illinois under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments, a set of laws which apply to any firm that analyzes collected human tissue samples.

Tayyab and coworker Subull Khan said they work under federal rules, which require that testers ask people getting COVID-19 tests to supply driver’s license or another photo ID, proof of insurance or Medicare or Medicaid information.

The people don’t get billed for the tests, Tayyab said, however the tests are processed through individuals’ insurance—or, if they don’t have insurance, the testing costs are covered by the federal government.

Tayyab’s test site in Janesville isn’t responsible for delivering test results to customers or the state. He said he’s only required to send the samples to Western Labs’ Chicago headquarters.

Tayyab’s co-worker, lab tech Tenzin Phuljung, said Western Labs is not affiliated with the Center for COVID Control.

But Western is among several licensed labs that in recent days has has its lab locations and pop-up sites inspected by the federal officials amid questions over the Center for COVID Control’s operations, Phuljung said.

“The (federal) investigations were because of the news everybody is talking about with the Center for COVID Control. But Western (Labs) passed that (federal) inspection. They were cleared,” Phuljung said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
GazetteXtra

Active COVID-19 cases in Rock County top 8,000, health department reports

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Rock County reached 8,157 on Monday, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 33,215 including 278 COVID-related deaths, according to Rock County Public Health Department data. There were 46 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Jan. 20 in Rock County. There were 842 new cases of COVID-19 in Janesville from Jan. 18 to Monday, 1,771 new cases of COVID-19 in...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
GazetteXtra

Rock County residents will soon have access to free N95 masks

Looking to buy an N95 mask to protect yourself from the fast-spreading omicron variant of COVID-19? You needn’t pay a penny, while supplies last. As part of the Biden administration’s effort to make the highly effective N95 respirators more widely available, it was recently announced the federal government would ship 400 million of them to pharmacies across the country. In the coming weeks, local pharmacies will begin giving out free...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
GazetteXtra

Town of Turtle supervisors to meet over boundary agreement with city of Beloit

TOWN OF TURTLE The Town of Turtle Board of Supervisors will meet virtually Wednesday to hear legal advice related to its effort to reach a boundary agreement with the city of Beloit, according to Town Clerk Deb Bennett. The board is expected to meet in open session, go into closed session to hear legal strategy related to the boundary agreement talks, then return to open session to take possible action...
BELOIT, WI
GazetteXtra

20 flu-related hospitalizations reported in Rock County this flu season, state numbers show

Influenza-like activity has been decreasing in recent weeks, according to information from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services report ending the week of Jan. 8, the most recent data as of press time. Rock County has had 20 suspected, probable or confirmed influenza-associated hospitalizations among residents this flu season. “Thankfully, we are not seeing increases in these numbers, and statewide it looks like the numbers have decreased slightly over the...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rock County, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
County
Rock County, WI
Rock County, WI
Government
Janesville, WI
Government
State
Illinois State
City
Janesville, WI
Janesville, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
GazetteXtra

Warming sites in Rock County available through cold snap

JANESVILLE Cold and snowy winter weather has descended on the Rock County area and beyond, prompting the city of Janesville to declare a snow emergency Monday and a wind-chill advisory from 8 p.m Tuesday until noon today. Tuesday saw a high of 9 degrees and a forecasted overnight low of minus-14. Temperatures were not expected to rise above single digits at any point today. ...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
GazetteXtra

Public record for Jan. 25, 2022

Rock County Arrests ASHLEY N. GILLHAM, 23, of 2203 Adel St., Janesville, at 3:20 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at 2421 Humes Road, Janesville, for felony retail theft. BRIAN P. ALLINGER, 38, of 2047 Ravine St., Janesville, at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at his home, for disorderly conduct. ...
JANESVILLE, WI
GazetteXtra

Rock County's omicron-driven COVID-19 wave could slow in coming weeks, epidemiologist says

JANESVILLE As COVID-19 case numbers remain high because of the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant, the Rock County Public Health Department estimates the surge could begin to show signs of slowing down in the weeks ahead. Rock County epidemiologist Nick Zupan said while the health department can’t pinpoint exactly when the peak of the omicron wave will come, he did confirm that recent public health modeling shows the...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
GazetteXtra

Beloit council to meet to discuss next step in Turtle boundary talks

BELOIT The Beloit City Council might vote today on a resolution to initiate the process required to draft a cooperative boundary agreement with the town of Turtle. The council will hold a special meeting to weigh a resolution required by law prior to municipalities negotiating a boundary plan. The development comes after the city and...
BELOIT, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr#Health And Human Services#Covid#Identity Theft#Rock County Public Health#Summit Clinical Labs#Omicron#Bbb#Center
GazetteXtra

Health officials encourage use of COVID-19 testing kits

Health officials are encouraging people to order and use free COVID-19 test kits issued by the government as health care resources remain stretched. “Testing has been and will continue to be an important tool throughout this pandemic,” Rock County Public Health Department spokesperson Jessica Turner said. “We are encouraging people to take advantage of the free test kits offered by the federal government, especially now when home test kits can be hard to find. Although they are not appropriate in all situations, at-home tests can...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
GazetteXtra

Blood drive planned for Feb. 3 at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville

JANESVILLE A blood drive will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville, 3400 E. Racine St., in the Garden Level conference rooms. Masks and preregistration are required. Those interested in registering may do so at bloodcenter.org using the search function or visiting the scheduling website at bit.ly/3fLN8ed. Donors will receive a free St. Patrick’s Day T-shirt or a gift card.
JANESVILLE, WI
GazetteXtra

City of Janesville declares snow emergency Monday

JANESVILLE The City of Janesville declared a snow and winter weather emergency starting at 9:30 a.m. today, according to a city news release. Residents must move vehicles from city streets to allow snow and ice removal operations. Because of the short notice of the emergency, vehicles parked on streets will not be cited, according to the release. ...
JANESVILLE, WI
GazetteXtra

Local blood bank struggling to meet demand

JANESVILLE If you’ve not given blood recently—or you haven’t considered doing so—you’re not unique. Around the U.S., private blood banks and the nonprofit groups that run them are declaring a blood donation crisis as donations have slowed to a trickle during the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant. One of the nation’s largest providers of...
JANESVILLE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
GazetteXtra

Janesville administration to host State of the City open house, speech Jan. 27

JANESVILLE The city of Janesville will hold its annual State of the City open house and address from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at City Hall, 18 N. Jackson St. This annual event provides public information for residents about the city’s progress in 2021 and offers a preview of plans for 2022. The open house starts at 5 p.m. City employees will be at information booths on the fourth floor. City Manager Mark Freitag will give a presentation at 6 p.m. in the council chambers. For questions, contact communications specialist Nick Faust at 608-755-3094 or faustn@ci.janesville.wi.us.
JANESVILLE, WI
GazetteXtra

Study finds Beloit Police Department officers disproportionately use force against Black people

BELOIT An analysis of data on the Beloit Police Department’s use of force between 2017 and 2021 indicates the department disproportionately used force against Black suspects. In response, department officials said the department does not target minorities and can’t predict who will make calls for service. Accountable Now, an independent global membership platform that advocates for accountability among civil society organizations, found that between 2017 and 2019, 39.7% of people...
BELOIT, WI
GazetteXtra

New Forward Janesville CEO Angela Pakes once helped transform a Ford landfill to a shopping mall

JANESVILLE In the early 2000s, the Ford Motor Company put one of its environmental engineers, Janesville native Angela Pakes, in charge of a massive project to clean up, cap and redevelop the 240-acre Clay Mine Landfill in Allen Park, Michigan. The mine was a waste pit the Detroit automaker’s first owner, Henry Ford, initially opened to source clay for the bricks he needed to build his auto factory empire. The...
JANESVILLE, WI
GazetteXtra

Janesville schools seeks public ideas for use of $16.6 million in relief funds

JANESVILLE The Janesville School District is seeking feedback from its stakeholders and the public to help develop a plan to use more than $16.6 million in grant funds under the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief III program. According to a district release, there is a survey available for feedback through Jan. 23 on the district’s website janesville.k12.wi.us/community /esser-federal-funding. The funds are provided under the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act to address the pandemic’s impact on public school districts. The district is eligible to be reimbursed up to $16,625,065 in expenses tied to an approved budget item based on an ESSER III Plan submitted and approved by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. Around $3.3 million of those funds, or 20%, must be used for federal or state approved evidence-based improvement strategies to address learning loss due to the pandemic. The funds are only available for one-time or short-term expenses, according to the district’s release.
JANESVILLE, WI
GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

Janesville, WI
494
Followers
385
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.

 https://www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy