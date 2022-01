80% of all internet bandwidth is consumed by video streaming. Today’s consumers of content expect low latency and multi-device playback. Transcoding is the process where videos are formatted to work properly across device ecosystems. This becomes an expensive proposition for content creators. Livepeer is a scalable open video infrastructure that’s built on the blockchain to specifically use excess GPU capacity across nodes to transcode video. By leveraging decentralization, costs are reduced and reliability is improved without the threat of any outages that are associated with dependency on larger infrastructure providers like YouTube, Facebook AWS, etc. The Livepeer network has 70K+ GPUS, enough computing power to encode all video streaming on Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook combined while delivering costs savings of up to 50x.

MARKETS ・ 20 HOURS AGO