IDAHO FALLS -- Do you have an opinion about clean energy? If so, Idaho Falls Power (IFP) wants to hear from you!. As our community grows, and our need for energy resources grow, IFP continually looks at additional energy resources to provide for our community’s energy needs and wants. The topic of clean energy is certainly at the forefront with all energy resource discussions.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 14 DAYS AGO