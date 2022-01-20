Chapter Chat (Virtual)

Annual Poetry Marathon at Woodland Pattern, Jan. 29-30 For more than 25 years, Woodland Pattern Book Center in Riverwest has hosted an annual poetry marathon to support Wisconsin poets and offer them a public forum to share their work. Due to on-going COVID concerns, the event will be held virtually, as in 2021. Also, like last year, the former 15-hour marathon has been increased to 24-hours and has expanded its scope to include poets from beyond Wisconsin’s borders. The event will feature more than 240 poets, some short films, and improvisational musical performances. As with most marathons, it serves as a fundraiser which will help keep Woodland Pattern running and help fund their community programs throughout the year.

