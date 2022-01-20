Chapter Chat (Virtual)

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleRead the book, then join for conversation and activities! Ages 7-10. Please pick up a...

Book Buzz (Virtual)

Join us for great conversation about books and what's going on in the world. Ages 10 and up. Please pick up a copy of this month’s book (Show Me a Sign by Ann Clare LeZotte) beforehand at the O'Neill Branch. This event is virtual. A Zoom link will be...
Boudreau Branch Book Group (Virtual)

January book selection: The Midnight Library by Matt Haig. This book group will meet virtually and in person. Please register below. A Zoom link will be sent to all registered participants 1 hour before the event. How to get the print book or book on CD: Copies of the print...
The Mando Fan Show: ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Chapter 3 Review (Video and Audio)

Welcome back to The Mando Fan Show, our show all about The Mandalorian and now The Book of Boba Fett! This episode covers Chapter 3 of The Book of Boba Fett “The Streets of Mos Espa”. We rate the chapter using Temuera Morrison Faces on a scale from 0 to 10 “Tems”, point out Easter eggs and references, have an open discussion about the episode, and speculate on what will happen next week! We also give you the third number in the “Mando Code” giveaway contest! The base is open, so join us!
Great Books Book Group (Virtual)

January 11th selection: Edith Wharton, The Age of Innocence. Reading Interests: We concentrate on Great Books in the following areas: a long novel over the summer, two sections of poetry and short stories, a book of the Bible, a Shakespeare play, an ancient and modern drama, a work of science, a smaller work of fiction, an even smaller work of fiction, and a rotating mix of politics, philosophy, and religion. Authors read in the past five years include Dickens, Keats and Yeats, O'Connor and Munro, Ecclesiastes, Sophocles and August Wilson, Darwin, Austen, Duras, The Federalist Papers, and Arendt.
We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: Save $100 on New iMacs, Get AirPods for $100

Table of Contents Best Deals on iMacs Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on the iPhone 13 Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers Apple HomePod Mini Bundle The Christmas shopping blitz has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean great Apple deals aren’t still available. And while Apple itself doesn’t tend to host huge sales, all the big retailers are competing to offer the best Apple deals of the season. Between Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and Target, you can find discounts on almost all of...
Meet Gordon Korman (Virtually!)

Gordon Korman’s writing career began in 7th grade… completely by accident. He spent four months writing a manuscript and then — since he was the Scholastic Book Order monitor for his class and “practically an employee” — sent the manuscript to Scholastic. THIS CAN’T BE HAPPENING AT MACDONALD HALL was published by Scholastic when he was a freshman in high school.
Audio Engineering in GarageBand (virtual)

Get started with audio editing for podcasts, music, audiobooks, and other creative sound projects using GarageBand, the sound creation software found on Mac and iOS devices. You will become familiar with the GarageBand interface, explore the basics of audio engineering, and learn about more resources and tools you can use at home and in the Hive to create with sound. This course is open to all audiences. You do not need to take Hive Safety Training before attending this virtual workshop.
Contemporary Book Group (Virtual)

January read: What's Mine and Yours, by Naima Coster. Reading Interests: The group concentrates on fiction, memoirs, and popular nonfiction. Some past selections include: Lost Children Archive by Valeria Luiselli, On Immunity by Eula Biss, and Disoriental by Négar Djavadi. How to get the print book: Copies of the...
3D modeling with Tinkercad (virtual)

Learn the fundamentals of Tinkercad to design and edit objects for 3D printing. Tinkercad is a free, web-based application. Basic computer skills are necessary for this course. Registration is required. This course is open to all audiences. You do not need to take Hive Safety Training before attending this virtual workshop.
Pajama Story Time (Virtual)

We invite children and their grown-ups to join us from home for 20-25 minutes of songs, stories and rhymes to wind down the day. Feel free to wear your favorite cozy pajamas! Caregivers are asked to participate in the program with their children. Plan to join in and sing along!
Author Visits (and Virtual Events) for January

Annual Poetry Marathon at Woodland Pattern, Jan. 29-30 For more than 25 years, Woodland Pattern Book Center in Riverwest has hosted an annual poetry marathon to support Wisconsin poets and offer them a public forum to share their work. Due to on-going COVID concerns, the event will be held virtually, as in 2021. Also, like last year, the former 15-hour marathon has been increased to 24-hours and has expanded its scope to include poets from beyond Wisconsin’s borders. The event will feature more than 240 poets, some short films, and improvisational musical performances. As with most marathons, it serves as a fundraiser which will help keep Woodland Pattern running and help fund their community programs throughout the year.
Shopify chat bug leads to titles with (1) in Google’s search results

Over the past couple of weeks there have been complaints from some Shopify site owners that Google was showing a (1) in the title name for their pages in the Google search results page. The issue turned out to be related to a chat feature activated on those Shopify sites, the chat feature fixed the issue and the Google search results should soon no longer show (1) in the title name.
The hidden lesson in the new free Covid-19 tests

This is an excerpt from the newsletter for The Weeds. To sign up for a weekly dive into policy and its effects on people, click here. This week, the Biden administration rolled out a plan to send up to four free Covid-19 tests to every household in America. But you...
Institute for Women’s Leadership January Events (In-person and virtual)

Join the Institute for Women’s Leadership on Friday, January 21, for Stories from Experience. Noon to 1 p.m. In-Person at Urban Hub, 340 N. Broadway, Suite 200, Green Bay. UW-Green Bay’s CIO Wendy Woodward leads the University’s digital transformation and thrives in a male-dominated industry. Her story will inspire. Members are free. Non-members pay a nominal fee. Learn more on the website.
Professor Anna Rocca (WLC) Publishes a Book Chapter

Assia Djebar’s "La Soif: Abortion and Crime" "La Soif" (1957) was written during a historical period of tremendous hostilities between Algeria and France. The novel reflects the hypocrisy of both the French and Algerian nationalist agendas that exploited the idea of modernity as a new political system of socialization. It also reveals the tensions of the time as well as the profound alienation that women in particular were facing in both modern and traditional worlds.
Hally Is Seeking Virtual Marketing Interns (Paid Internship)

Hally is looking for socially active (+ responsible!) college students or recent grads that love all things beauty. You will work directly with the Hally marketing team to build on campus awareness by helping plan events and engage other college content creators around new product innovation, celebrity partnerships, and retailer launches.
CANCELED Outdoor Story Time (Collins)

We invite children and their grown-ups to join us for 20-25 minutes of songs, stories and rhymes. This program will be held in the backyard of the Collins Branch Library. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be canceled. Please call 617-349-4021 for more information. Following the City...
