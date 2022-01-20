ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Topic - Hotel Transaction Hawaii

hotelnewsresource.com
 5 days ago

JLL announced yesterday that it has closed the $21 million fee simple sale of the Kona Bay Hotel, a 122-key, select-service hotel in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. A joint venture among funds managed by the Real Estate Group of Ares Management, L.P. (NYSE:ARES), SMW Hospitality LLC, and Trinity Real Estate Investments LLC, today...

www.hotelnewsresource.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotelbusiness.com

Sold: Nashville’s Hutton Hotel; more transactions

Recent transactions include The Georgetown Company-First Hospitality partnership acquiring the Hutton Hotel in Nashville; AWH Partners purchasing a Kimpton hotel in California that will be rebranded; and JLL arranging the sale of a property in Hawaii. The Georgetown Company and First Hospitality purchase Hutton Hotel. The Georgetown Company, a developer...
NASHVILLE, TN
islands.com

6 Hawaii Hotel and Resort Deals that Will Make Every Traveler Say Mahalo

Visiting Hawaii is obviously a huge decision right now. There are more factors to consider than ever before, so for a lot of families and couples, it’s a laborious decision that might not seem worth the hassle. But don’t fret, because some of our favorite hotels and resorts across the four main islands are doing their best to make it easier to book a dream vacation, especially since so many people could use a safe, responsible getaway right now.
HAWAII STATE
hotelnewsresource.com

All Hotel Industry News Page 2

David Grutman of Groot Hospitality and Pharrell Williams will partner with Atlantis Paradise Island to open a brand-new resort in 2024: Somewhere Else. It’s said that the only time you should look back is to see how far you’ve come, and this rings true for the world of accommodation as the year gets underway. Yes, ongoing speed bumps and obstacles remain in view, but SiteMinder’s World Hotel Index makes clear how much stronger our industry is now than at this same time 12 months ago.
INDUSTRY
hotelnewsresource.com

For the Week Ending January 15th U.S. Weekly Hotel Occupancy Worsened in Comparison with Pre-pandemic Levels

U.S. weekly hotel occupancy worsened in comparison with pre-pandemic levels, according to STR‘s latest data through 15 January. 9-15 January 2022 (percentage change from comparable week in 2019*):. Occupancy: 48.8% (-16.3%) Average daily rate (ADR): US$122.12 (-1.6%) Revenue per available room (RevPAR): US$59.57 (-17.6%) On an absolute basis, occupancy...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kailua-kona, HI
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
Local
Hawaii Business
City
Honolulu, HI
State
Hawaii State
hotelnewsresource.com

Airbnb Hotels - a Look Into the Future of Lodging - Catalyst

When most people think “Airbnb,” they think of a short-term rental (STR) lodging arrangement where homeowners rent space in their homes to one or maybe two parties at once. At least that’s how Airbnb started. But an increasing number of companies have formalized a model that combines...
TEXAS STATE
hotelnewsresource.com

U.S. Market Recovery Monitor - 15 January 2022 - STR

U.S. hotel performance continued to meander with occupancy remaining below 50% for a second straight week during 9-15 January. At 48.8%, occupancy was in the bottom third of comparable weeks going back to 2000. Also, the week’s occupancy was 10 percentage points lower than the 2019 comparable as that gap increased from the previous week. Weekday occupancy continued to be a drag on performance even though it was up two percentage points from the previous week to 45.3% with this week’s weekday occupancy among lowest seen since early last year. Sunday was particularly low at 39.2% before Monday through Wednesday occupancy hit 46.5%, but those three days were more than 14 percentage points lower than the same days of 2019. The weekend produced better results (57.5%), but it too was on the lower range of performance as compared with the previous 52 weeks.
BUSINESS
hotelnewsresource.com

Avenir Hospitality Acquires Cannon Beach Hotel Collection in Oregon

Avenir Hospitality has announced its acquisition of the Cannon Beach Hotel Collection, a portfolio of 4 boutique hotels located in Cannon Beach, Oregon. Avenir has partnered with New York-based boutique hotel operator Life House to manage the portfolio, which represents the company’s first properties in the Pacific Northwest. Named...
CANNON BEACH, OR
hotelnewsresource.com

California Hotel Development Bounces Back - CoStar

Survey Shows Delayed Projects Boosted 2021 Numbers to Record High. A survey of 2021 California hotel development shows the state had a record year for new rooms opening, but most of those were delayed from 2020. California's hotel industry had a record year for new guestroom openings in 2021, signaling...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Marriott International#Sovereign Wealth Fund#Jll#The Kona Bay Hotel#L P#Ares#Smw Hospitality Llc#The Ritz Carlton#Blackstone Group#Bx#Xenia Hotels Resorts#Xhr#Aston Waikiki Beach Hotel#Grand Wailea#Gic#Pacific Hospitality Group#Phg#Ko A Kea Hotel Resort#Sho
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Diesel Names North American CEO, Stitch Fix Taps Chief Technology Officer + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 24, 2022: Diesel has appointed Eraldo Poletto as CEO for North America. Poletto, a manager with many years of experience in the fashion industry, will report to Diesel’s global CEO, Massimo Piombini, and will take charge of the company’s development on a key market with great growth potential for the brand. He takes up his post immediately. Poletto has worked in the luxury and retail sectors for about 30 years....
BUSINESS
hotelnewsresource.com

HVS Asia Pacific Hospitality Newsletter - Week Ending 21 January 2022

Weekly Hotel Industry Asia Pacific News Roundup from from HVS. Fragrance Group Acquired Holiday Inn Hotel in London to Grow UK Portfolio. Singapore-based Fragrance Group Limited ("FGL") has acquired the Holiday Inn London Kensington Forum at Central London from UK-based Queensgate Investments LLP ("Queensgate") for an undisclosed sum. The 906-key hotel is located next to the Gloucester Road subway station, along the Cromwell Road in Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea. The hotel spans approximately 46,451 square metres, which features two restaurants and a bar, a fitness centre, a business centre, a parking lot, and 12 meeting spaces that could accommodate 400 delegates. Queensgate had previously acquired the property from US-based Apollo Global Management, Inc. in 2019 for GBP350 million. This will be the second hotel property FGL has acquired in UK in December 2021, after they have been reported to purchase the 116-key Aloft Liverpool from UK-based North John Street LLP for an undisclosed sum.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Oahu
Country
Singapore
hotelnewsresource.com

Luxury Tourism Recovery Quicker Than Budget Tourism in US Due to Increase in High-net-worth Individuals

The pandemic has transformed many travelers into high-net-worth individuals and made the super-wealthy even wealthier, according to GlobalData. The pandemic has transformed many travelers into high-net-worth individuals and made the super-wealthy even wealthier, according to GlobalData. The data and analytics company notes that 29% of respondents in one of its...
BUSINESS
hotelnewsresource.com

HVS Europe Hotel Transactions Bulletin Week Ending 21 January 2021

Paris-based Perial Asset Management has entered an agreement on behalf of one of its property funds to acquire a 480-room portfolio of five Spanish hotels for €25 million (€52,000 per room), with an agreement to purchase an additional four hotels (402 rooms) in May 2022 for a further €33.4 million (€83,000 per room). The seller is French investment manager Corum. The two-stage transaction, therefore, totals nine hotels with 882 rooms for a price of €58.4 million (€66,000 per room). The first phase includes the 125-room B&B Valencia, 100-room B&B Viladecans, 82-room B&B Figueras, 80-room B&B Mollet and 93-room B&B Girona in Salt, Spain. The second phase will include the 100-room B&B Fuenlabrada, 96-room B&B Granollers in Les Franqueses, 100-room B&B Cartagonova and 96-room B&B Albacete. The hotels are managed by B&B Hotels under an 11-year lease.
INDUSTRY
Footwear News

Kohl’s Is Weighing Offers From Two Firms To Acquire the Company

Kohl’s has confirmed that it has received offers from two firms looking to acquire the company. Sycamore, a private equity firm, is looking to pay around $65 per share for Kohl’s, CNBC reported. The news comes shortly after Acacia Research reportedly offered to pay about $64 a share for the department store chain. According to reports, both groups would aim to sell Kohl’s property to raise funds via a partnership with Oak Street Real Estate Capital. In a public statement on Monday, Kohl’s acknowledged that it received letters of interest from two parties that are looking to acquire the company but said...
BUSINESS
hotelnewsresource.com

114 Suite Homewood Suites by Hilton Atlanta/Perimeter Center Sold

Banyan Investment Group (BIG) today announced the acquisition of the 114-suite Homewood Suites by Hilton Atlanta/Perimeter Center. This hotel marks the first purchase utilizing the recently announced Banyan Lodging Enhanced Value Fund, LLC, a fund vehicle that offers investors an opportunity to purchase hotels with a combination of strong cash flow and attractive basis with consideration to the impact by the on-going COVID-19 crisis.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Lim Kok Thay: Cruise CEO resigns after ship flees to Bahamas to evade US warrant

The chairman and CEO of the cruise operator Genting Hong Kong, Lim Kok Thay, has resigned after one of the company’s vessels was diverted from Miami to end its journey in the Bahamas to avoid a US warrant. The company has filed to end its business after the Covid-19 pandemic hit the cruise industry hard. The company said in a stock exchange filing that the chairman, who owns 76 per cent of Genting Hong Kong, stepped down on 21 January. The deputy CEO and president of the company, Au Fook Yew, also stepped down. The company appears to be...
ECONOMY
hotelnewsresource.com

Cendyn and Pegasus Complete Merger

The newly combined company provides hoteliers with a cloud-based platform that gives hotels the tools to take control of their direct-booking channel, enhance brand loyalty, and drive profitability. Today, Cendyn and Pegasus closed their previously announced merger agreement, bringing two industry leaders together as one company. This merger provides hoteliers...
INDUSTRY
hotelnewsresource.com

WTTC Sustainability and Investment Summit to Be Held June 2022 in Puerto Rico

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) and the Puerto Rico Tourism Company announced the Sustainability and Investment Summit, which will take place on 14 June in the city of San Juan. Announced at FITUR, the international tourism fair held in Madrid, Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO said:. “This...
LIFESTYLE
hotelnewsresource.com

WTTC Predicts a Strong Recovery of the European Travel & Tourism Sector in 2022

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has revealed bookings for intra-European travel over the Easter period have increased by more than 250%, while summer bookings are currently 80% above 2021 levels. According to WTTC’s knowledge partner ForwardKeys, the leading travel data and analytics company, intra-European flight bookings for the...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy