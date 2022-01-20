Topic - Hotel Transaction Hawaii

Paris-based Perial Asset Management has entered an agreement on behalf of one of its property funds to acquire a 480-room portfolio of five Spanish hotels for €25 million (€52,000 per room), with an agreement to purchase an additional four hotels (402 rooms) in May 2022 for a further €33.4 million (€83,000 per room). The seller is French investment manager Corum. The two-stage transaction, therefore, totals nine hotels with 882 rooms for a price of €58.4 million (€66,000 per room). The first phase includes the 125-room B&B Valencia, 100-room B&B Viladecans, 82-room B&B Figueras, 80-room B&B Mollet and 93-room B&B Girona in Salt, Spain. The second phase will include the 100-room B&B Fuenlabrada, 96-room B&B Granollers in Les Franqueses, 100-room B&B Cartagonova and 96-room B&B Albacete. The hotels are managed by B&B Hotels under an 11-year lease.
