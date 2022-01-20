Topic - Hotel Transaction Hawaii

U.S. hotel performance continued to meander with occupancy remaining below 50% for a second straight week during 9-15 January. At 48.8%, occupancy was in the bottom third of comparable weeks going back to 2000. Also, the week’s occupancy was 10 percentage points lower than the 2019 comparable as that gap increased from the previous week. Weekday occupancy continued to be a drag on performance even though it was up two percentage points from the previous week to 45.3% with this week’s weekday occupancy among lowest seen since early last year. Sunday was particularly low at 39.2% before Monday through Wednesday occupancy hit 46.5%, but those three days were more than 14 percentage points lower than the same days of 2019. The weekend produced better results (57.5%), but it too was on the lower range of performance as compared with the previous 52 weeks.

