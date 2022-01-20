ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

How to Drop the Needle

By Thomas Rice
chambleeblueandgold.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecords on vinyl are, unassailably, pretty cool. There’s something about the action of “dropping the needle” and the aesthetic that goes along with a turntable and sleek black LP that speaks to the same pseudo-nostalgic part of the brain that is blown away by the concepts of leather jackets and black-and-white...

chambleeblueandgold.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Producer Says Rapper Will Take 6 Months Off Following Release of ‘Colors’ Mixtape

Fresh off the release of his latest mixtape Colors, YoungBoy Never Broke Again may be taking some time off, and for good reason. Since the start of 2020, the Baton Rogue rapper has dropped two official albums (Top and Sincerely, Kentrell), four commercial mixtapes (Still Flexin, Still Steppin, 38 Baby 2, Until I Return, and Colors), two collaborative projects (Nobody Safe with Rich the Kid and From the Bayou with Birdman), and two compilation albums (Ain’t Too Long 2 and Never Broke Again: The Compilation Vol. 1).
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

When We Were Young Festival Gives Warped Tour a Run for Its Money With Bonkers Lineup

UPDATE (1/24): On Monday, LiveNation announced When We Were Young Festival has added a third date, following its first two dates selling out. The third date takes place on Saturday, Oct. 24 and includes the same lineup, with the exception of Alex G replacing Wolf Alice on Saturday, October 29th and La Dispute will not be performing on Day Three. Tickets go on sale Monday, Jan. 31. *** UPDATE (1/21): On Friday, LiveNation announced that the When We Were Young Festival will now feature a second date with the exact same stacked lineup on Sunday, Oct. 23. Featuring multiple stages across festival grounds, earlier...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bluetooth Speakers#Record Collecting#Millennials#Vinyl
uticaphoenix.net

Post Malone Manager Needles Record Label Over Album Delay

Post Malone co-manager Dre London took a dig at the artist’s label, Republic Records, and parent company Universal Music Group (UMG) for holding up an already-completed album. Responding to fans’ persistent messages via social media inquiring as to when Post Malone’s fourth studio album will drop, London posted on...
CELEBRITIES
wfla.com

Best crochet needle

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Unlike many hobbies, crocheting allows crocheters to release their artistic side while creating products people can use every day. Whether it’s new baby clothes for your favorite niece or blankets to keep your family warm, there’s one common factor. You must have a set of the best crochet needles like the BeCraftee Crochet Hooks Kit on hand.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Music
chambleeblueandgold.com

How to Buy, or Make, the Perfect Gift for Someone

Throughout my many years of gift-giving, I believe that I have figured out a great formula for getting someone the best gift (no matter the occasion.) No matter how crafty or straightforward the person is, I’ve always figured out the perfect gift to give them. This is my guide to making or buying the perfect gift for someone.
LIFESTYLE
hypebeast.com

NEEDLES Returns With Bold '70s Prints for FW22

Nepenthes label NEEDLES returns for Fall/Winter 2022 with an expansive range of bold retro prints on smart yet relaxed silhouettes bearing Keizo Shimizu‘s ’70s hippie-inspired sensibilities. The range sees the return of the brand’s tried and true mohair cardigans and tracksuits, as well as vintage-inspired suits dressed in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
dwell.com

Tuft & Needle Wood Bed Frame

Designed from scratch, our Wood bed Frame is the heirloom piece you never knew you could afford. With a clean look that is modern, yet classic, this wood bed frame is constructed of high-quality, long-lasting hardwood that will stay sturdy and beautiful for years to come. Made in Oak or Walnut, this bed frame will fit any space and style.
INTERIOR DESIGN
chambleeblueandgold.com

Why Award Shows have Lost their Purpose

The Golden Globes were canceled on January 9, 2022, being announced to anyone not invited to the private ceremony on the official Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) and Golden Globe Awards Instagram page and website rather than in a televised event. I found this much preferable to sitting through a few hours of ad breaks and movie/TV clips only to go to bed before the final awards of the night, AKA the ones I actually care about like Best Television Series – Drama (“Succession” won this year as it should) or Best Motion Picture – Drama (going to “The Power of the Dog,” a movie on my watchlist, not because of the award, but a YouTuber I follow). Now, the Golden Globes weren’t changed this year because Hollywood finally realized award shows don’t make sense anymore in the age of the internet; it wasn’t even because of COVID-19. It was canceled because the HFPA has been largely exposed over the last few years for sexual harassment and sexism, lack of diversity, and allegedly taking bribes. With so much backlash inside Hollywood itself (and a tumultuous pandemic), it made no sense to run the show live like everything was normal. However, this cancellation begs the question, do we even need award shows anymore?
TV & VIDEOS
Complex

Kanye Tells Paparazzi He Wants a Percentage of the Money They Make Off His Image

Purported billionaire Kanye West wants a cut of the paparazzi’s earnings. The 44-year-old artist explained his stance Saturday during a run-in with photographers in Miami. Ye told the pap he wanted celebrities to take more control of their likeness—and one way to do this was by ensuring each star received a percentage of the money made from paparazzi photos and interviews.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Big Sean, H.E.R., Moneybagg Yo, Ari Lennox to Perform at ‘iHeartRadio Living Black’ Event

Big Sean, H.E.R., Moneybagg Yo, Ari Lennox and others will perform at the the second annual “iHeartRadio Living Black! Empowered by AT&T,” a month-long on-air celebration. The event will also feature special appearances from Lizzo, J. Cole, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Saweetie, Bas and others. The event will exclusively stream on TikTok and broadcast on iHeartMedia hip-hop and R&B stations and the iHeartRadio app. The event marks the first collaboration between between iHeartMedia and TikTok. According to the announcement, the event will “spotlight the power of Black culture — past, present and future — throughout Black History Month in February. The month-long celebration will feature...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best In-Ear Headphones for Music and Calls

While it’s true that over-the-ear headphones can offer an intimate listening experience and that AirPods and their cordless Bluetooth peers have a minimalist appeal, there is still something to be said for the classic in-ear headphone set’s sound quality. Are In-Ear Earbuds Better Than Wireless Earbuds? In general, wired earbuds are able to provide better sound quality than Bluetooth ones. This is because they receive an analog signal. For those of us who don’t want to learn the inner workings of how headphones transmit sound, this simply means that wired headphones are able to transmit more data than Bluetooth. More data means...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Sunday Deal Alert: Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Its Line of 4K Smart TVs – Save 30% This Weekend

Ever the go-to source for amazing deals, Amazon has dropped prices on some of its most popular products such as Fire TV sticks, Fire Tablets, and more to kick off the new year. More recently, we’ve seen them temporarily reduce the cost of the new Amazon 4-Series 4K Fire TVs, offering up to 30% off retail prices. This generous discount applies to the brand’s 43-55-inch models, dropping the cost as low as $259.99. Right now, you can also grab the 50-inch version for $329.99, while the 55-inch will run you $379.99. Amazon has always been one of our go-to retailers for...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Bluetooth Speakers Under $200

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re like us, you never want to go anywhere without a good speaker nearby to connect to, whether playing music to cook dinner, getting some sun on the beach, or streaming a show in your living room. The best wireless speakers often blow the ones your devices come with out of the water. They also come in just about any size or design you could want, are easy to control from your phone and can be conveniently moved around...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy