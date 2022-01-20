How to Drop the Needle

The Golden Globes were canceled on January 9, 2022, being announced to anyone not invited to the private ceremony on the official Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) and Golden Globe Awards Instagram page and website rather than in a televised event. I found this much preferable to sitting through a few hours of ad breaks and movie/TV clips only to go to bed before the final awards of the night, AKA the ones I actually care about like Best Television Series – Drama (“Succession” won this year as it should) or Best Motion Picture – Drama (going to “The Power of the Dog,” a movie on my watchlist, not because of the award, but a YouTuber I follow). Now, the Golden Globes weren’t changed this year because Hollywood finally realized award shows don’t make sense anymore in the age of the internet; it wasn’t even because of COVID-19. It was canceled because the HFPA has been largely exposed over the last few years for sexual harassment and sexism, lack of diversity, and allegedly taking bribes. With so much backlash inside Hollywood itself (and a tumultuous pandemic), it made no sense to run the show live like everything was normal. However, this cancellation begs the question, do we even need award shows anymore?

