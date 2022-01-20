What’s Crackin? Ten Ways to Cook an Egg

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. After you've measured and mixed together ingredients, baked, and cooled a cake, the last thing you want is for it to get stuck in the pan. Thankfully, prepping a cake pan to help prevent this from happening is fairly straightforward, and you have several options for getting the job done. Rubbing a stick of cold butter around the pan, applying melted butter with a pastry brush, using an oil-based spray, and spreading vegetable shortening like Crisco around using a paper towel are all common methods for greasing a pan, but which one is best? For answers, we turned to the experts and asked them to weigh in on the best technique.
Comments / 0