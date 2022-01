Nebraska football hosted its first Junior Day on Saturday and the response from those in attendance appeared to be fairly strong. The Huskers are working to get back involved in a 2023 class where it already has a pair of in-state commits and wants to begin growing things out after spending the last six to seven weeks primarily focused on the transfer portal and additions to the current roster and the 2022 class. Gunnar Gottula represented the commitments for the Huskers on Saturday, but plenty of players with offers made it in and several left receiving the big verbal tender from the Huskers.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO