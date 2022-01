CHICAGO —Classes were canceled for the fourth straight day Monday in Chicago, after Mayor Lori Lightfoot rejected a proposal by the Chicago Teachers Union to switch to remote learning for a week while students and staffers were tested for COVID-19. Classes were canceled across the district Sunday night. Many principals already had told parents as early as Friday afternoon there would be no classes at their schools Monday because of a lack of staffing.

