Windjammers 2: 10 Minutes of Gameplay

IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWindjammers 2 is a sequel to the high-action flying...

IGN

Windjammers 2 Video Review

Windjammers 2 reviewed by Travis Northup on Nintendo Switch. Also available on Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Stadia. Windjammers 2 is a worthy sequel to a retro classic that manages to improve upon the highly competitive arena with new characters, levels, and abilities that make this fighting game version of Pong incredibly addictive. It lacks some key features like a spectator mode or any kind of tutorial to walk new players through all the complexities of combat and makes a limp attempt at telling a story about its characters, but it's so much fun to play that it's easy to forgive those whiffs.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Windjammers 2 Xbox achievement list revealed

We have just picked up the Windjammers 2 achievement list. There are 28 achievements worth a total of 1,000 Gamerscore, 4 of which are secret (to reveal the details of the secret achievements, please use this link). Name Description Gamerscore. Power Within Score 50 goals with a Super Custom move....
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

The Company Man gameplay

After it was announced today that The Company Man will be reaching Switch next week, a demo popped up on the eShop – and we now have gameplay. 15 minutes of footage is in. In case you missed it previously, here’s everything you need to know about the game:
VIDEO GAMES
godisageek.com

God of War PC gameplay: check out ten minutes of 4K/60FPS footage

How and why does one decide the world needs to see God of War PC gameplay? Picture the scene: it’s December, you’re aware that January is going to be cold, dark, and slow. Then you remember God of War is coming to PC, and it’s one of the best games you’ve ever played. Nice.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Demoniaca: Everlasting Night gameplay

Gameplay has emerged for Demoniaca: Everlasting Night, the recently-released gothic Metroidvania game. Switch received the title on Wednesday. 10 minutes of footage is available. We have the following overview for Demoniaca: Everlasting Night:. Gothic “metroidvania” adventure awaits in Demoniaca: Everlasting Night, a side-scrolling action platformer that mixes beautifully grotesque imagery...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Far Cry 6 Pagan Min: Control DLC - 17 Minutes of Gameplay (Spoilers)

Here's some Far Cry 6 Pagan Min Control DLC gameplay at Mind Level 1, containing some story spoilers. The new Far Cry 6 Pagan: Control DLC puts us in the shoes of Far Cry 4 villain Pagan Min and challenges us to survive the terrors that reside in his mind. In keeping with Far Cry 6's Vaas: Insanity DLC, this is a rogue-like experience in which you'll start with the basics and unlock new weapons and perks by completing trials. However, you'll lose all your cash when you die, so tread carefully. Explore a new world inspired by Kyrat, uncover Pagan Min's backstories to learn more about him, and retrieve three pieces of his golden mask to escape the island. The Far Cry 6 Pagan: Control DLC releases on January 11, 2022. It's available via the Far Cry 6 Season Pass, and can be purchased separately, provided you own the base game. The Far Cry 6 Collapse DLC will focus on Far Cry 5's Joseph Seed, launching in February 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'Lost Ark' Trailer Reveals 5 Minutes of Vibrant Gameplay From New RPG

Lost Ark has released a new trailer for the upcoming MMO on their official YouTube channel. This video fully introduces players to the game and its world, as well as the many features the game has to offer. The first thing the narrator talks about is the standard features most MMOs have: the ability to create your own character, learning new abilities and gaining new weapons as you level up, and the choice to either go through the game by yourself or with a party of friends.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

ESCHATOS gameplay

New gameplay has come in for the Switch version of ESCHATOS. After it debuted on the system in Japan late last year, the shoot ’em up title landed in North America and Europe this week. We have more information about ESCHATOS below with the following overview:. Fast-paced and exhilarating...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Pokémon Legends: Arceus gets a 13 minute deep dive gameplay preview

Game Freak’s beloved Pokémon franchise has come a long way since Red and Green first hit Game Boy over 25 years ago. The next Pokémon adventure looks to be the biggest and most ambitious yet, and it’s just around the corner. Pokémon Legends: Arceus takes us deep into the past to explore the history of the Sinnoh Region back when it was known as Hisui. It’s a world without professional trainers, Gym Leaders, or even an Elite 4, and you’ll be tasked with completing the first Pokédex. If you’re still not sure what to make of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, an extensive new gameplay preview just dropped. Soak in 13 minutes of details on the world, story, battle mechanics, and more!
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Pokémon Legends: Arceus – New 13-Minute Gameplay Video

Check out the full video below. With Nintendo gearing up to release Pokémon Legends: Arceus later this month, the company is ramping up marketing and that means fans are getting more detailed looks at the new game. Yesterday, a 13-minute video was posted on the Official Pokémon YouTube channel, providing a comprehensive explanation of the Arceus‘ gameplay. As said by Nintendo, “Want a sneak peek at how your adventure in the Hisui region will look, Trainers?” Check out the full video below.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Have a Nice Death - First 15 Minutes of Gameplay

Check out the first 15 minutes of gameplay from Have a Nice Death, the upcoming roguelike action sidescroller for PC (via Steam and the Steam Deck) that was unveiled at The Game Awards 2021. It will be available in Steam Early Access on March 8 for $14.99.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

QuickSpot gameplay

Last week, QuickSpot saw a surprise release on the Switch eShop from Bandai Namco and we have a good chunk of gameplay. This follows the previous debut in Japan last year. If you’re interested in learning more about QuickSpot, check out the following overview:. QuickSpot contains over 20 types...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Headland gameplay

Publisher and developer Northplay is releasing its action adventure game Headland on the Switch eShop today. Check out some gameplay footage for the title with the video below the break. Here’s an overview for Headland in case you missed our original coverage:. FIGHT FOR YOUR IMAGINATION. A powerful force...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Shadow Man Remastered gameplay

Shadow Man Remastered just landed on Switch today, and we now have new and extensive gameplay. Over a half hour of footage is available. Continue on below for more information about Shadow Man Remastered. He is coming, stalking criminals in the spirit world and the real world. A possessed man...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Duel Princess gameplay

Duel Princess, a side-scrolling tower defense game with roguelike elements from publisher and developer Qureate, arrived digitally on the Switch eShop yesterday. Check out some gameplay footage with the video below the break. Here’s an overview for the game in case you missed it:. With the fate of the...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Arcade Archives Gunnail gameplay

Thanks to the latest Famitsu live stream, we have gameplay from Arcade Archives Gunnail. The same archive also has footage of last week’s release, Super Pac-Man, though we shared footage of that one a few days ago. Gunnail is a shooting game released by NMK in 1993. This game...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Vivid Knight gameplay

Roguelike adventure game Vivid Knight arrives on the Switch eShop today. Check out some gameplay footage with the video below the break, as well as an overview of the game. Vivid Knight is a roguelike adventure game in which you save your friends from being turned into jewels and combine their abilities to form the ultimate party! Explore an ever-changing dungeon and harness the jewels you collect to defeat the Black Witch!
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Windjammers 2 breaks the Neo Geo cycle

For the past decade or so, I’ve run into a consistent problem revisiting classic Neo Geo games. It always starts with something exciting — typically, an announcement that a game I loved growing up is being ported to a new console. And it almost always ends in disappointment, with the memory of my experience outshining the game itself.
VIDEO GAMES

