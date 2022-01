Our Scenic & Historic Rivers: A nature, history, and culture article series. Nicknamed Our Nation’s River, the Potomac is the richest of all rivers in the legends and history of America. Along its banks, the leaders of a new nation were raised. Stirred by cries to “go west young man, go west,” the river was the waterway to answer that calling. It was also a major obstacle to be crossed and journeyed to meet the conflicts that shaped the founding of our new nation. The French and Indian War, Brown’s War, the Civil War, the Oyster Wars, the War of 1812, the pathway west, and the pathway east carrying the resources of a rich land...indeed, the Potomac River is steeped and unparalleled in American history. It has stories to tell.

POTOMAC, MD ・ 7 DAYS AGO