A traditional camel wrestling festival in Turkey has been condemned as a “picture of shame” by animal rights activists. The contest, which pits camel against camel and makes them fight until one falls, retreats, or screams, is very popular and attracts thousands of people every year. Held in Selcuk, part of the Aegean province of Izmir in western Turkey, the 40th International Camel Wrestling Festival took place on Sunday and showcased 152 camels sporting saddles, ornamental cloths and colourful embroidery on their humps and necks. The camels were brought into a sandy arena to wrestle with each other, although referees...

ANIMALS ・ 7 DAYS AGO