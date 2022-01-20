ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nigeria Targets Illegal Oil Refining, Soot Pollution

By Timothy Obiezu
Voice of America
 5 days ago

In Nigeria’s oil producing regions, authorities are blaming illegal oil refiners for...

www.voanews.com

Reuters

Nigeria to amend oil law to extend petrol subsidies

ABUJA, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Nigeria's government plans to amend its newly-signed oil law to ask parliament for an 18-month extension to keep its long-standing regime of subsidising imported petrol, its junior oil minister said on Tuesday. The law signed by President Muhammadu Buhari last August contains a provision for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
One Green Planet

Peruvian Beaches Polluted With Oil Following Volcanic Eruption in Tonga

An estimated 6,000 barrels of oil were spilled off the coast of Peru following the volcanic eruption in Tonga, threatening marine life and wildlife in the area. According to Martin Mejia with the Associated Press, the incident happened after the volcano triggered high waves off the coast of Peru, causing a ship that was loading oil into the La Pampilla refinery to move unexpectedly, spilling thousands of barrels of oil into the ocean.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kfgo.com

Brazil’s clearwater Tapajos river polluted by illegal gold mining

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The browning of one of Brazil’s largest clearwater rivers, the Tapajos, is almost certainly due to the mud and sentiments churned up by increasing illegal gold mining, federal prosecutors and environmental activists said on Monday. Once called the “Blue River” because of its pristine condition...
AGRICULTURE
Voice of America

Nigeria's Online Vendors Count Losses After Long Twitter Ban

ABUJA, NIGERIA — Online computer dealer Mohammed Maitano has nearly 30,000 followers on Twitter and says he normally makes around $4,500 every month from sales of his computers and other office accessories. He says that being blocked on Twitter for months was a big setback. "Seventy-five percent of my...
INTERNET
MySanAntonio

Shell appeals $2 billion judgment in Nigeria pollution case

A Nigerian court will hear Royal Dutch Shell's appeal to overturn an almost $2 billion award against the company for allegedly spilling oil in the West African country. The energy giant is challenging a November 2020 judgment in favor of community members claiming a leak from a company pipeline damaged their land and waterways. A federal court of appeal in the city of Owerri is scheduled to consider applications from both sides on Jan. 25, according to a lawyer for the plaintiffs.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
oilandgas360.com

OPEC targeting oil prices below $100, Oman’s oil minister says

LONDON (Bloomberg) –OPEC and its allies don’t want crude prices to climb to $100 a barrel, and are reviving production quickly enough to prevent global markets from “overheating,” Oman’s oil minister said. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a 23-nation group led...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining.com

Deepwater oil targeted by Argentine activists who quashed mining

Environmental activists in Argentina are trying to prevent new oil exploration in the resource-rich South American nation just days after forcing a governor in Patagonia to reverse course on silver mining. The government has been lobbying the case for drillers to search for oil in the Atlantic Ocean ever since...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Vedanta Puts $12B Price Tag on Indian Oil Refiner

Vedanta Group is willing to spend $12 billion to acquire Bharat Petroleum Corp. Vedanta Group is willing to spend $12 billion to acquire India’s state-owned refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp., an asset sale that’s among the nation’s biggest and which has faced delays in completion. “We’re not going...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

UK could grow 40% of its fruit and veg in towns and cities, cutting dependence on imports, study says

There is “huge untapped capacity” for Britain to grow far more of its own fruit and vegetables in underutilised urban areas, without turning more of the countryside into agricultural land, a new study suggests.Using green urban space in towns and cities, people in the UK could grow almost 40 per cent of the fruit and vegetables we consume, the study said.Increasing the amount of home-grown food could help reduce the UK’s dependence on imports, which have been hit hard following the impacts of Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic, leaving supermarkets with empty shelves.The worsening climate crisis is also an increasing...
AGRICULTURE
Voice of America

Cameroon Separatists Release Eight Workers, Still Holding Several Officials

YAOUNDÉ — Separatists in western Cameroon have released eight rubber plantation workers they abducted earlier this month. But the anglophone rebels are still holding onto five government officials and a top chief they abducted months ago in Cameroon's Northwest Region. In a video circulating on social media, scores...
AFRICA
Voice of America

Video of Child Militants Executing Nigerian Soldiers Raises Concerns

ABUJA, NIGERIA — A video released this week by the Nigerian terrorist group Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) appears to show armed children executing two military officers. Security experts say the recruitment of Nigerian children into violent extremism is hampering efforts by authorities to end the insurgency. The...
AFRICA
OilPrice.com

China Refined A Record Amount Of Crude Oil In 2021

Crude oil processing rates in China reached a record last year, rising by 4 percent over 2020 to 14.13 million barrels daily, Bloomberg reported, noting that the increase was led by state refiners. The state-owned majors had to step in and compensate for drops in production in the independent refining...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Chinese Oil Major CNOOC Targets Record High Production This Decade

China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) is planning to boost its 2022 oil and gas production by 10 percent compared to last year’s goal, as it plans 13 new projects to come on stream and drill 360 exploration wells this year, and continue raising output to records this decade.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
myrgv.com

Son of Gulf Cartel kingpin arrested again

Osiel Cardenas Jr., the son of drug kingpin Osiel Cardenas Guillen, remained in federal custody on Monday following his indictment on gun smuggling charges. Cardenas Jr. appeared Monday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ignacio Torteya III for his initial appearance on the smuggling charges. Cardenas Jr. is scheduled to be formally arraigned on the charges Feb. 10. He was remanded to the custody of U.S. Marshals.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Chinese teen sold by his birth parents, rejected by them again and bullied online found dead on a beach

A Chinese teenager sold by his birth parents as a child and later abandoned by them after a recent reunion has allegedly died by suicide.Liu Xuezhou, 17, was found dead on a beach in the southern Chinese island province of Hainan on Monday morning. The teenager had left a note on Weibo, the Chinese social media equivalent of Twitter. Local police in Sanya city launched a search operation after they were alerted by the public, the South China Morning Post reported.His story grabbed nationwide attention when he shared a video on 6 December last year in which he sought help...
HOMELESS
The Independent

Over 100 flap shell turtles poisoned in India to stop them from eating illegally-bred fish

Over 100 flap shell turtles were allegedly poisoned to death at a lake near India's western city of Mumbai, in a bid to stop them from feeding on illegally-bred fishes.Conservation workers were reportedly alerted about the incident on Saturday after a local leader asked them to investigate a foul smell around the Gauripada lake in Kalyan area, located 50 kms from the country’s financial capital Mumbai.Since Saturday at least 135 bodies were recovered, while 11 were found alive and rescued by a team of the forest department and volunteers of Wild Animal Reptile Rescue (WARR), according to local media.Suhas Pawar...
ANIMALS
Voice of America

Ugandan Award-Winning Writer Released on Conditional Bail

KAMPALA, UGANDA — Ugandan authorities have released author Kakwenza Rukirabashaija on bail, a month after his arrest for insulting the president’s son, but on the condition that he and his supporters not speak to the media. His lawyer has alleged he was tortured in custody. Ugandan writer Kakwenza...
AFRICA

