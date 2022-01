FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Members of the Northwest Allen County Schools board Monday night voted in Dr. Gloria Shamanoff as acting superintendent in Monday night’s meeting. Dr. Shamanoff is the current Assistant Superintendent for the district. Current Superintendent Chris Himsel announced he was taking a leave until January 31. Monday night during a phone conversation, Himsel told Fort Wayne’s NBC News he’s “taking a leave of absence for personal health concerns.” He gave no further information, and a spokesperson for the district says she cannot comment on the situation. Dr. Shamanoff gave the NACS superintendent’s report at Monday night’s meeting regarding the district’s COVID-19 policies, among other issues.

