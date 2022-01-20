ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SPY

Comparing the 5 Best Ring Video Doorbells Available in 2022

The Ring brand has become to video doorbells what Kleenex is to tissues or Ziplock is to plastic bags — you see a video doorbell and automatically think “Oh, there’s a Ring Video Doorbell.” When a brand becomes the recognized noun for a product, you know it’s a quality product. Ring Video Doorbells are rather impressive. They can stream and record video in HD and have two-way talk so you can talk to whoever is at your door. Some Ring Video Doorbells have package alerts to notify you when your packages arrive, and others have head-to-toe video so you can continue...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: $9 COVID tests, $179 AirPods Pro, $40 soundbar, more

New Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Wireless Charging Rating: 5 Stars Active Noise Cancellation blocks outside noise, so you can immerse yourself in musicTransparency mode for hearing and interacting with the world around youSpatial audio with dynamic head tracking places sound all around you BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $249.00 $179.99 Buy from Apple $249.00 Amazon has a slew of special Prime “Early Access” deals available right now. We’re not sure what makes today such a special occasion, but we’re also definitely not complaining! Every Amazon Prime member should check out Amazon’s Gold Box deals page to see dozens of Prime Early Access...
ELECTRONICS
suasnews.com

Alter Technology, the first Notified Body in Europe accredited to certify drones

Alter Technology has obtained ENAC accreditation to provide conformity according to the European rules for drones intended to be operated in the open category and remote identification add-ons. By obtaining this accreditation, Alter Technology becomes the first Notified Body in Europe for Regulation 2019/945. This achievement is the result of...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Price Drop Alert: Get Apple AirPods for $99 Right Now on Amazon

Table of Contents Where To Find the Lowest Prices on AirPods Best Deals on AirPods (3rd Generation, 2021) Best Deals on AirPods (2nd Generation) Deals on Apple AirPods Pro Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on AirPods (2nd Generation) With Wireless Charging Looking for the best AirPods deals for January 202? Each week SPY.com editors search the internet for the lowest prices on the AirPods family of products. We’ll regularly update this post throughout the week to make sure you’re always getting the best possible deals on AirPods. Last year Apple finally released a new generation of AirPods, and the 3rd Generation AirPods offer some serious...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best keyboards in 2022: Give your typing the keyboard it deserves

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: $9 COVID tests, $99 AirPods, 4K TVs, Sony headphones, more Choosing the best keyboard for your setup can be tough. Not only are there a ton of options, but there is also a multitude of different keyboard types. From mechanical to ergonomic, you’re going to need to figure out what suits you best, and exactly what you need. But before you can figure out what the best keyboards are, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, think about what type of keyboard you want. Do you want a super-clicky and responsive mechanical keyboard or are...
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Weber reveals new smart grills which can notify you when your food is cooked

Weber has unveiled the new Genesis smart grills, which assist you when cooking. The Weber Connect technology links up with an app to notify you when your grill is up to temperature, amongst other features. Working For Notebookcheck. Weber, the outdoor grill manufacturer, has revealed new smart grills. The grills...
TECHNOLOGY
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Earbuds Under $100 for Wireless Sound on a Budget

Just because you’re looking for a pair of affordable earbuds, it doesn’t mean that you have to give up on decent sound. If you’re looking for a good pair of wireless headphones but don’t want to break the bank, a number of brands are making great options right now that you can get for $100 or less. Of course, a small pair of buds won’t produce the excellent sound quality that our favorite audiophile headphones can, but with built-in Bluetooth, better battery life, as well as more secure ear pieces and no awkward cords in sight, the best wireless earbuds make...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best In-Ear Headphones for Music and Calls

While it’s true that over-the-ear headphones can offer an intimate listening experience and that AirPods and their cordless Bluetooth peers have a minimalist appeal, there is still something to be said for the classic in-ear headphone set’s sound quality. Are In-Ear Earbuds Better Than Wireless Earbuds? In general, wired earbuds are able to provide better sound quality than Bluetooth ones. This is because they receive an analog signal. For those of us who don’t want to learn the inner workings of how headphones transmit sound, this simply means that wired headphones are able to transmit more data than Bluetooth. More data means...
ELECTRONICS
AFP

US suits accuse Google of tracking data without users' permission

A group of top US justice officials accused Google in lawsuits Monday of tracking and profiting from users' location data, despite leading consumers to think they could protect their privacy on the tech giant's services. "Google falsely led consumers to believe that changing their account and device settings would allow customers to protect their privacy," said Karl Racine, the attorney general in the nation's capital Washington.
INTERNET
Idaho Press

Valley Regional Transit notifying individuals of data breach

Valley Regional Transit has begun notifying over 500 employees, contractors and customers that their personal information may have been accessed during an October 2021 ransomware attack, Valley Regional Transit announced Friday. Cybercriminals accessed VRT’s computer network and removed some data before deploying the ransomware, according to a news release. The data may have included an individual’s name, address, date of birth and Social Security or driver’s license number. “We sincerely...
BOISE, ID
The Independent

JBL link portable review: This sub-£130 smart speaker is a ‘big step forward’ for the brand

JBL’s solidly built, treble-heavy speakers have long been a hit in the saturated Bluetooth marketplace. Its new link portable, though, is a different beast. It’s a smart speaker with built in Google Assistant to enable streaming from WiFi, and comes with connectivity to Airplay 2 and Chromecast.First, some bad news. You won’t be able to link it up with another, Bluetooth-only JBL speaker in the range. Instead, JBL are leaning into the Google Home link-up. The idea here is to make the link portable more than just a solid go anywhere, play anything kind of a speaker, which JBL have...
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

She didn't trust her movers. A single Apple AirTag proved she was right

Apple's AirTags are getting some of a bad (brand) name. It's "a perfect tool for stalking," as Eva Galperin, Director of Cyber-Security at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, put it to the BBC. She's right, of course. That's the problem with technology, isn't it? For every potential good use, there are...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Samsung confirms Galaxy S22 release date as price leaks ahead of launch

Finally, Samsung has just confirmed that it is going to be unveiling the Galaxy S22 at its Unpacked event in early February. Now, with just a couple of weeks to go before the grand reveal, leaks of the flagship range of smartphone’s price and specs are starting to pile up. As usual, this handset is expected to actually be a family of three distinct models, each with a spec sheet and price tag fit for competing closely against the iPhone 13 and Google Pixel 6.Samsung phones usually follow the evolution-not-revolution formula, shunning ground-breaking leaps in technology for minor improvements to...
CELL PHONES

