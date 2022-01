During the fall and winter months, we often hear about holiday food drives, volunteer opportunities serving meals to people in need, and other efforts to assist families facing food insecurity. While providing much needed support, these programs only address one portion of the issues that are the cause of structural inequities in our food system. Kristin Reynolds, Chair of the Food Studies program at the Schools of Public Engagement, discusses how the food justice movement is taking a more holistic approach to fix challenging issues of inequity in our food system and what individuals can do to support this crucial work.

